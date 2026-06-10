Bellingham turns right-arm medium bowler as Rogers shows batting skills during England's World Cup preparations - Watch

The clip spread quickly across social media because of the novelty of England’s football stars swapping boots for bats. But it also gained extra attention because Bellingham and Rogers are currently part of one of England’s most interesting selection debates.

Harry Kane was seen bowling leg-spin, Morgan Rogers looked comfortable with the bat and played what appeared to be a neat cover drive, while Bellingham was also spotted turning his arm over. Jordan Pickford and John Stones were among the other England players seen around the session as the squad enjoyed a lighter moment before the World Cup pressure fully kicks in.

The England football team’s official account shared footage from the squad’s downtime in Florida. The clip showed several members of Thomas Tuchel’s squad trying their hand at cricket during the team’s pre-tournament base in West Palm Beach, away from the usual drills and tactical work.

Bellingham-Rogers subplot gives clip added buzz Under Tuchel, England’s attacking midfield structure has become a major talking point. Bellingham remains one of the biggest names in world football, but Rogers has forced himself into the conversation after a sharp rise with Aston Villa and strong involvement during England’s recent qualifying cycle.

That made the cricket clip more than just a camp-bonding video. Two players who may be competing for similar creative space in England’s XI were seen enjoying a relaxed moment together, giving fans a rare softer image of a selection battle that could define Tuchel’s tournament approach.

Also Read: Ranking every FIFA World Cup winner before 2026 changes football's biggest test of greatness

England are using their Florida camp to prepare for their World Cup opener against Croatia on June 17 in Dallas. They defeated New Zealand 1-0 in a warm-up match at Raymond James Stadium on June 6 and are scheduled to face Costa Rica in Orlando on June 10 before moving into the serious business of Group L, where they will also meet Panama and Ghana.

Kane’s role in the clip also had its own charm. The England captain has often shown interest in cricket and has interacted publicly with Virat Kohli in the past, making the sight of him bowling leg-spin an easy viral hook.

Bellingham’s cricket connection goes beyond the viral camp clip. In April 2026, the Real Madrid and England midfielder bought a 1.2% minority stake in Birmingham Phoenix, the Hundred franchise based at Edgbaston. The investment, reported to be worth around £1 million, was split between Warwickshire and Knighthead Capital, with Warwickshire retaining majority control. For Bellingham, who grew up in Birmingham and came through Birmingham City’s academy, the move was framed less as a celebrity punt and more as a hometown project, with his role expected to focus on community work and opening sporting opportunities for young people.

For England, it was a harmless break from tournament preparation. For fans, it became a perfect pre-World Cup crossover: Bellingham bowling, Rogers driving, Kane spinning, and Tuchel’s squad briefly turning football camp into village cricket theatre.