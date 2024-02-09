 Ronaldo furious at Messi chants; resorts to indecent act after getting booed | Football News - Hindustan Times
News / Sports / Football / Cristiano Ronaldo furious at Messi chants; resorts to indecent act after getting booed; video viral

Cristiano Ronaldo furious at Messi chants; resorts to indecent act after getting booed; video viral

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 09, 2024 08:21 AM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo had a controversial night as Al Nassr crashed to a 0-2 defeat against Al Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo was left utterly disappointed as Al Nassr crashed to a 0-2 defeat against Al Hilal in a pre-season tournament, Riyadh Season Cup final. Goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (17') and Salem Aldawasari (30') saw Al Hilal win the trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo sparked controversy during a recent friendly.
Cristiano Ronaldo sparked controversy during a recent friendly.

Al Hilal fans were happy with their team's display and in particular targeted Ronaldo, mocking him with Lionel Messi chants during the match. The chants started after Ronaldo missed an opportunity to score in what turned out to be a one-sided first-half.

In response, the Portuguese star showed a thumbs-up to the crowd before displaying his iconic 'calm down' gesture. Here is the video:

Ronaldo also caught everyone's attention when he held his crotch which sparked massive outrage among fans in the region. Al Nassr defended their star in a statement, which read, “Ronaldo suffers from an injury. His challenge with Gustavo Cuellar, the Al-Hilal player, started with a blow in a very sensitive area. This is confirmed information. As for the fans' explanations, they are free to think whatever they want.”

Meanwhile, Ronaldo further angered fans in a controversial dugout incident. While nearing the tunnel, a fan threw a Al Hilal shawl at Ronaldo, which he held and then pointed at his crotch area, followed by throwing it away.

Ronaldo will be back in action with Al Nassr in their AFC Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash against Al Feiha in Riyadh, on February 21. The former Manchester United player will be looking to bounce back to winning ways with Al Nassr and also find his form.

Ronaldo is currently in fiery form and has already scored 20 goals in 18 matches in the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League season, packed with nine assists. He has also registered three goals in five AFC Champions League matches, including three assists. He will be crucial in their upcoming match, considering his goalscoring pedigree in big games. He will also be looking to win the AFC Champions League, having won the UEFA Champions League on countless occasions.

