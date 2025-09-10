Cristiano Ronaldo races ahead of Lionel Messi; ties with Carlos Ruiz to lead astonishing goal-scoring list

There aren’t too many goal-scoring records that Cristiano Ronaldo has had the opportunity to crack without finding a way to do so. Even at 40 years old, the football legend continues to bang in goals at the top level. While he enters the twilight of his career at Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, he remains the leader and talisman for an immensely talented Portugal side as they have their eyes on helping their captain lift the FIFA World Cup next year. Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal vs Hungary.(REUTERS)

Ronaldo continues to do his part as the European FIFA World Cup Qualifiers begin. Having scored a fantastic brace against Armenia last week, Ronaldo capped off a good international break for himself as he scored in Portugal’s come-from-behind victory over Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday night. Ronaldo converted from the spot early in the second half to push Portugal ahead, and ensured his team emerged victorious from there to keep a strong start to their qualification schedule going.

This was Ronaldo’s 39th goal in FIFA WC Qualification, adding onto his brace against Armenia last week. His penalty conversion ties him with Guatemalan footballer Carlos Ruiz as the player with the most goals in qualification matches, meaning he will have the chance to overtake the Guatemalan striker when Portugal play their next round of qualification matches in October.

Messi finishes just short of Ronaldo

Ronaldo also pushes three goals clear of his great rival Lionel Messi. Messi played the last two qualification matches of Argentina’s campaign, and what are expected to be the last two qualification matches of his career. He scored a brace against Venezuela in what is likely his last match of Argentinian soil, but was rested as Ecuador beat the Albiceleste in the last South American qualification match.

Messi will therefore end his World Cup qualifiers campaign behind Ronaldo, but did still have an impact for Argentina, finishing as the highest goal-scorer of the Qualification campaign in South America by netting 8 times.

Ronaldo, however, will have his eyes on establishing and extending a comfortable lead with four qualification matches still in tank against reasonably easy opponents, as far as Portugal are concerned. A goal from Bernardo Silva and a late winner by Joao Cancelo ensured that Portugal sit on top of their group, and won’t find it too complicated to proceed from this position.