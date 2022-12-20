Cristiano Ronaldo’s honest admission on FIFA World Cup triumph settling GOAT debate resurfaces after Messi lifts title

The 2022 FIFA World Cup was billed as the last dance for both Lionel Messi, 35, and Cristiano Ronaldo, 37. But Ronaldo had a forgettable campaign in Qatar with Portugal suffering a shock quarterfinal exit, Messi led his Argentina side to end their 36-year-long wait as they beat France in a dramatic final on Sunday in Lusail Stadium. The win, which had eluded Messi his entire illistrious career, was considered the end of the long-standing GOAT debate with the Argentine said to have "completed football". However, a day after the win, Ronaldo's comment on whether a World Cup win would ever settle this debate, has resurfaced.

Messi scored twice as Argentina and France played out a 3-3 draw over 120 minutes of play. Messi and Angel Di Maria put Argentina 2-0 ahead in the first half before Kylian Mbappe levelled the score late in the game in a space of just 97 seconds to force extra time. Messi once again scored in 108th minute which was imagined to be the winner, but Mbappe had other plans. His 118th minute spot kick led the game to the penalties. Argentina eventually won 4-2 in the shootout.

The World Cup was set as the ultimate bar to decide the GOAT debate. Hence fans felt that Sunday's win for Messi had ended the discussion, putting the Argentine ahead of Ronaldo.

However, Ronaldo's comment, heading into the tournament, on World Cup win deciding the GOAT debate has now resurfaced again amid his silence on social media after Messi's win.

"Even if I win the World Cup that will continue. Some people like me more, some less. It’s like in life, some like blondes, some like brunettes," he had said. "I have always had to show what I can do year after year. I would love to win this tournament. I’m ambitious but if you tell me I won’t win any more tournaments I would still be happy given all I have won. In the history books, all other records will be there. But obviously, a World Cup on the shelf wouldn’t be bad. It would be a dream.”

Fans have also hailed Messi for "completing football". His illustrious resume now includes - 10 La Liga trophies, seven each of Copa del Reys and Spanish Super Cup, four Champions League titles, three apiece of UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, a Ligue 1 title, the Copa America trophy and not to forget, his seven Ballon D'ors.

