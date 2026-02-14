Cristiano Ronaldo set to end strike in dramatic comeback on Saturday after showdown with Public Investment Fund

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to the starting line-up for Al Nassr in Saturday’s clash against Al Fateh after a turbulent spell that saw the Portuguese icon step away from action. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had voiced strong frustration over the influence of the Public Investment Fund and concerns about the club’s direction during the recent transfer window. Matters escalated when rivals Al Hilal secured the signing of his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema, fuelling unease over Al Nassr’s competitiveness and internal decision-making.

The reports indicated Ronaldo agreed to return after overdue player salaries were cleared and greater operational independence was restored to senior management. Sporting director Simao Coutinho and CEO Jose Semedo, previously sidelined, are also expected to resume full control of football matters, signalling a potential reset behind the scenes as the club looks to stabilise its season and refocus on on-field ambitions.

Ronaldo has been absent from Al Nassr’s last two Saudi Pro League fixtures amid reports of frustration over the club’s financial structure and overall direction. The Portuguese star also sat out a third straight match as Al Nassr edged Arkadag FC 1-0 on Wednesday in the first leg of the AFC Champions League Two round of 16. His absence has sparked widespread discussion about the team’s internal situation, while supporters continue to await clarity on when the forward will return to competitive action.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs SPL? Earlier, in a statement, the SPL outlined that no player is bigger than the club or the league.

"The Saudi Pro League is structured around a simple principle: Every club operates independently under the same rules," the league said.

"Clubs have their own boards, their own executives and their own football leadership. Decisions on recruitment, spending and strategy sit with those clubs, within a financial framework designed to ensure sustainability and competitive balance. That framework applies equally across the league."

Ronaldo, who has yet to win a major trophy since joining Al-Nassr in December 2022, is all focused on scoring his 1000 goals in professional football and has been in incredible goal-scoring form.