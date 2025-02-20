Debutants Stellenbosch to face CAF Cup holders Zamalek

Debutants Stellenbosch of South Africa will face experienced African campaigners and title-holders Zamalek of Egypt in the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals. HT Image

The club from the western Cape were the first out of a pot in Doha on Thursday when the draw was made at the studios of a Qatar-based broadcaster.

Next came Zamalek, setting up a giants-versus-minnows clash in the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League.

Zamalek have impressed as they seek a record-equalling third Confederation Cup title, winning six times and drawing twice in qualifying and group matches.

But despite success in Africa this season, they have struggled at home, and used three coaches. The latest, Jose Peseiro, joined the White Knights just last week.

The 64-year-old Portuguese coach took Nigeria to the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations final, which they lost 2-1 to hosts the Ivory Coast.

Stellenbosch won six matches, drew one and lost three en route to the last-eight stage and are guided by Steve Barker, a relative of former South Africa coach Clive Barker.

Zamalek defeated Renaissance Berkane of Morocco on away goals after a 2-2 aggregate tie in the last final, and they could meet again in the title decider.

Berkane, who face ASEC Mimosas of the Ivory Coast, boast the best record this season in the competition after winning seven matches and drawing one under Tunisian coach Mouine Chaabani.

They are runaway leaders in the Moroccan championship and have twice scored five goals in their African campaign this season.

Berkane, whose captain is veteran Burkina Faso defender Issoufou Dayo, have won the Confederation Cup twice and been runners-up twice in the past six seasons.

Simba hope to become the first Tanzanian outfit to lift a CAF club trophy and were paired with the second Egyptian contenders, Al Masry.

Young South African coach Fadlu Davids is enjoying an impressive first season in charge of the Dar es Salaam club, who topped a group including three-time title-holders CS Sfaxien of Tunisia.

A clash of Algerian clubs CS Constantine and 2023 Confederation Cup winners USM Alger completes the line-up.

Quarter-final draw

Stellenbosch v Zamalek

ASEC Mimosas v Renaissance Berkane

CS Constantine v USM Alger

Al Masry v Simba

1st legs: Apr 2, 2nd legs: Apr 9

Semi-finals

ASEC or Berkane v Constantine or USM

Masry or Simba v Stellenbosch or Zamalek

1st legs: Apr 19, 2nd legs: Apr 26

