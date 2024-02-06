 EPL 2023 Brentford vs Manchester City Live Score | Hindustan Times
EPL 2023 Brentford vs Manchester City Live Score

Feb 06, 2024 12:32 AM IST
EPL 2023 Brentford vs Manchester City Live Score: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Brentford v/s Manchester City match

Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Brentford and Manchester City at Brentford's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

Follow all the updates here:

    EPL 2023 Brentford vs Manchester City Live Score: lineup

    Brentford Starting XI -: Nathan Collins, Ben Mee, Mathias Jensen, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Roerslev, Christian Nørgaard, Neal Maupay, Ivan Toney, Mark Flekken, Vitaly Janelt, Sergio Reguilón. Manchester City Starting XI -: Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Julián Álvarez, Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, Ederson Santana de Moraes, Nathan Aké, Rúben dos Santos Gato Alves Dias, Erling Haaland, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol, Bernardo Mota Veiga de Carvalho e Silva

    EPL 2023 Brentford vs Manchester City Live Score:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Brentford and Manchester City. The match is scheduled to take place today at Brentford home ground, kicking off at 01:30 AM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

Brentford Manchester City English Premier League + 1 more
