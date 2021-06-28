Euro 2020: France vs Switzerland head-to-head battle, form guide

In the sixth Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash, world champions France will take on Switzerland at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania. France head into this contest on the back of two consecutive draws, 1-1 against Hungary and 2-2 against Portugal. They had won their opening game 1-0 against Germany and finished at the top of group F.

Didier Deschamps' men, however, haven't looked at their best and that's something Xherdan Shaqiri's Switzerland can look to target. They finished third in Group A, behind winners Italy and Wales, by 4 points from 3 games. They drew, won, and lost a game each. They head into this encounter on the back of A 3-1 triumph over Turkey.

Ahead of the France vs Switzerland clash, let's have a look at their head to head battle:

1. France are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Switzerland (W3 D4), their longest ever unbeaten run against the Swiss, although four of the last five meetings between the two sides have finished level.

2. This will be the fifth meeting between France and Switzerland at a major competition (EURO 2004, 2006 World Cup, 2014 World Cup, EURO 2016), but the first in the knockout rounds. France are unbeaten in such matches (W2 D2), with the most recent game finishing goalless at EURO 2016.

3. France have only lost one of their last 17 matches at the EUORs and World Cup combined (W12 D4) – the EURO 2016 final against Portugal.

4. Switzerland have reached the knockout stages at each of their last four major tournament appearances (2014 World Cup, EURO 2016, 2018 World Cup, EURO 2020) – they were eliminated in their first match following the group stages in each of those previous three instances.

5. France haven’t lost a competitive match in over two years, with their last such defeat coming against Turkey in a European Championship qualifier in June 2019, winning 14 times and drawing five times since, France last went on a longer unbeaten run in competitive matches from 1994 to 1999, a 27-game run, with current manager Didier Deschamps playing in 21 of them.

FORM GUIDE:

In their last sixth outing in all competitions, Les Blues have not lost a single match, winning four on the trot before playing out two consecutive draws. (WWWWDD)

On the other hand, Switzerland has lost just one and drawn one game each and won the other four. (WWWDLW)