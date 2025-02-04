Ferran Torres and Luis Enrique's daughter spark reunion rumours after brief split

Ferran Torres and Sira Martinez, the daughter of PSG manager Luis Enrique, are reportedly back together after a brief separation. The couple first started dating over three years ago when Torres played for Manchester City. Ferran Torres and Sira Martinez have sparked fresh rumours of a reunion after they followed each other back on Instagram.(Instagram)

However, in May 2023, Martinez ended the relationship to focus on her career in dressage riding. Shortly after, she was linked with Spanish motorcycle racer Alex Marquez, though they never confirmed their relationship. Later in 2024, rumours also made rounds that she had been dating Torres' Spain team-mate, Robin Le Normand, though that too remained unconfirmed.

Recently, Torres and Martinez sparked fresh rumours of a reunion after they followed each other back on Instagram. Torres even liked one of her posts from the Maldives, but quickly removed it after fans noticed.

The couple had lived together in Barcelona after Torres moved there from Manchester City in January 2022. Martinez had been in a long-distance relationship with him during his time at City, which began in 2020. Despite their breakup, she reportedly still kept her affection for Torres, who had been a key player for the Spanish national team, chosen by her father, Luis Enrique, to represent the country.

Martinez, who has 341,000 followers on Instagram, began riding horses as a child. She has spoken about how her father, though not a horse expert, gives her valuable advice as an athlete. She and her father have also dealt with a personal loss, when she lost her younger sister Xana to bone cancer in 2019, an event that deeply affected her outlook on life. In interviews, Martinez has shared how the tragedy made her appreciate life in a new light, encouraging her to cherish every moment.

While neither Torres nor Martinez have confirmed their rekindled relationship, their recent social media interactions have led fans to believe they are back together.