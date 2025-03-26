FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina beat Brazil to make qualification cut; which other teams have qualified - full list

Bolivia’s 0-0 draw against Uruguay in the 13th round of the CONMEBOL qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup cemented a spot in the tournament for defending world champions Argentina. Now guaranteed to finish in the automatic top six that qualify through to the extended 48-team draw, Argentina became the seventh team to book their spot in the marquee tournament in North America. New Zealand's football team celebrates qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.(AFP)

Outside of the three host nations for this first-of-its-scale mega World Cup — Mexico, Canada, and the USA — here are the four nations who have so far booked their places in the 2026 showpiece.

Japan

The Asian Football Confederation’s qualification process for the World Cup is a run-the-gauntlet style tournament. Its ongoing third round is set to have six teams directly qualify through to the World Cup finals, before a further three qualify through the additional fourth round later this year.

The highest-ranked team in Asia, Japan became the first non-host nation to book a spot, currently unbeaten in Group C of qualification and comfortably top of the group. The Blue Samurai are set to make their eighth consecutive appearance at the World Cup.

Iran

The second team from the AFC to have confirmed their presence in North America next year is Iran, who top Group A. Iran have developed into Asian powerhouses, and have done better year on year since becoming regular fixtures at the World Cup. Can Inter Milan striker Mehi Taremi lead this team to a debut knockout appearance at the world event?

New Zealand

This is the first year that the Oceanian Football Confederation has been granted a direct spot into the World Cup finals, with the winners previously having had to duke it out in the inter-confederation playoff. New Zealand have dominated the OFC for decades, and the All Whites will be relieved to have this simpler route through to the main tournament.

Led by talismanic hat-trick hero Chris Wood, who is having a career year for Nottingham Forest, New Zealand trounced Fiji 7-0 in the semifinal round during this international break.

In the subsequent final against New Caledonia to decide who would get that direct spot, there was no fuss as they dispatched their lowly opponents 3-0 at the famous Eden Park in Auckland to make history.

Argentina

Most recently, it is Argentina who qualified through to the World Cup. South America is the smallest confederation, meaning a very straightforward single round robin league stage format. Argentina currently top that group stage, eight points clear with four games left to play.

Lionel Scaloni’s team celebrated their qualification by demolishing Brazil 4-1, and that was without Lionel Messi. Chances of them going back-to-back currently looking pretty good.