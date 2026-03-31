FIFA World Cup 2026 playoffs: Final 6 spots to be decided today, Italy lead teams at risk of missing out

As the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup enters its final phase, only six qualification spots remain to complete the 48-team lineup. A total of 42 teams have already booked their tickets, and after a set of semifinals last week, it comes down to six matches to decide the last six spots – with 12 nations still in contention through two playoff routes, European and intercontinental.

How many spots are left? Six places are still up for grabs. Four will be decided from four European nations while the remaining two will come via the intercontinental playoff finals.

European playoffs: Four spots, 8 teams The European playoffs featured 16 teams – 12 runners-up from the qualifying groups, along with four teams from the UEFA Nations League pathway. They were narrowed down to eight finalists after last week's fixtures, which now come down to four high-octane matches. The winners will progress to the World Cup, and the losers go home with nothing to show.

Key fixtures in this roud include four-time champions Italy, who stand the risk of missing a third World Cup in a row if they lose to Bosnia and Herzegovina. Kosovo are looking for a first World Cup appearance, but will have to use home support to try and overcome a strong Turkiye team.

This format ensures high-stakes knockout matches, where even traditional powerhouses risk elimination. With no second legs, every match becomes decisive, increasing the unpredictability of qualification.

The four finals fixtures are as follows:

Path A: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Italy (Zenica)

Path B: Sweden vs. Poland (Solna)

Path C: Kosovo vs. Türkiye (Pristina)

Path D: Czechia vs. Denmark (Prague)

Intercontinental playoffs: Final two tickets The remaining two spots will be decided through an intercontinental playoff involving four teams from different confederations.

In this mini-tournament, the two highest-ranked teams receive byes into the final round, those being the Democratic Republic of Congo and Iraq. Their respective opponents progressed from a pair of semifinals last week, and will match up in Mexico, one of the co-host venues for the World Cup.

The winner of each of these finals will progress to the World Cup, and the two teams with the byes will back themselves.

DR Congo will first face Jamaica in Guadalajara, before Iraq face Bolivia in Monterrey. Winners takes all, no second chances.

Intercontinental Finals :

Congo DR vs Jamaica

Bolivia vs Iraq