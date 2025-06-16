Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gareth Bale fronts US-backed consortium in takeover talks of English football club

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 16, 2025 09:53 PM IST

Gareth Bale announced his retirement from football in January 2023 at the age of 33.

In a massive move, former Real Madrid and Wales talisman Gareth Bale is set to buy English football club Plymouth Argyle, according to reports. It is being said that Bale is fronting an American-backed consortium, and have already held talks with the club over a possible takeover.

Gareth Bale is part of a consortium, who are in talks to buy Plymouth Argyle.(Getty Images)
Gareth Bale is part of a consortium, who are in talks to buy Plymouth Argyle.(Getty Images)

According a report by The Telegraph, the consortium belongs to a US private equity group, consisting members of the Storch family.

Also Read: Bayern Munich set FIFA Club World Cup record by annihilating Auckland City FC in tournament opener

It is also well-known that Plymouh chairman Simon Hallett has been looking for fresh investment in the club, and in March, he also agreed a deal in principle to sell a stake in the club to new investors. But that deal fell through in May ad Plymouth were also relegated to League One last month after two seasons in the second tier. In their final day, they lost to Leeds at home, which relegated them.

Bale announced his retirement from football in January 2023 at the age of 33. He was a key players at the 2022 World Cup and 2016, 2020 Euros.

The development also comes after Plymouth appointed Tom Cleverly as their new head coach. Speaking on Cleverley’s appointment, Hallett said, “Ever since Miron's departure, and knowing Tom was available, we identified him straight away as the perfect person to be our next head coach and targeted him immediately.”

“When we spoke to him he was completely aligned with the vision and ambitions of the club and it was clear throughout that Tom was the right fit for us.

“He is fully invested in our long-term plans and will play a key role in helping us achieve them,” he added.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Football / Gareth Bale fronts US-backed consortium in takeover talks of English football club
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On