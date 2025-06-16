Gareth Bale fronts US-backed consortium in takeover talks of English football club

In a massive move, former Real Madrid and Wales talisman Gareth Bale is set to buy English football club Plymouth Argyle, according to reports. It is being said that Bale is fronting an American-backed consortium, and have already held talks with the club over a possible takeover. Gareth Bale is part of a consortium, who are in talks to buy Plymouth Argyle.(Getty Images)

According a report by The Telegraph, the consortium belongs to a US private equity group, consisting members of the Storch family.

Also Read: Bayern Munich set FIFA Club World Cup record by annihilating Auckland City FC in tournament opener

It is also well-known that Plymouh chairman Simon Hallett has been looking for fresh investment in the club, and in March, he also agreed a deal in principle to sell a stake in the club to new investors. But that deal fell through in May ad Plymouth were also relegated to League One last month after two seasons in the second tier. In their final day, they lost to Leeds at home, which relegated them.

Bale announced his retirement from football in January 2023 at the age of 33. He was a key players at the 2022 World Cup and 2016, 2020 Euros.

The development also comes after Plymouth appointed Tom Cleverly as their new head coach. Speaking on Cleverley’s appointment, Hallett said, “Ever since Miron's departure, and knowing Tom was available, we identified him straight away as the perfect person to be our next head coach and targeted him immediately.”

“When we spoke to him he was completely aligned with the vision and ambitions of the club and it was clear throughout that Tom was the right fit for us.

“He is fully invested in our long-term plans and will play a key role in helping us achieve them,” he added.