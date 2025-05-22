Harry Maguire rages at Cristian Romero after full-time, pushes and shoves in ugly meltdown as Man United lose to Spurs

Tottenham’s 17-year trophy drought finally came to an end as Brennan Johnson’s solitary first-half goal proved to be the decided in the Europa League final vs Manchester United. The match was filled with epic drama as United tried their best to find an equaliser, and then there was controversy after full-time when Harry Maguire had an ugly spat with Cristian Romero. Harry Maguire was left fuming at Cristian Romero.(Twitter)

The pair, respective captains of both sides, had on-field confrontations throughout the match, and spilled over after the final whistle, needing staff and players to step in and intervene.

In the second-pair, the duo were in intense battle during corners and free-kicks, and in the closing minutes, they even collided with each other, Maguire was penalised. As Maguire receved the yellow, Romero stayed down, eating up previous seconds on the clock.

After full-time, Romero tried to approach Maguire to shake hands, but was snubbed. Then he went to greet Diogo Dalot with a hug, and the United skipper came sprinting at him. He also pushed Romero, and continued doing so. Visibly animated, he referenced an earlier incident from the match, and soon staff members and players stepped into intervene.

Speaking after the match, United manager Ruben Amorim said, “I have nothing to show to our fans, I'm really honest with that. But again I will continue to do the things the way I know.”

“We have to see. This moment, I'm not going to be here defending myself. I have nothing to show to the fans and say, I'm going to improve because of this.

“So in this moment it's a little bit of faith. Let's see. I'm always open. If the board and the fans feel that I'm not the right guy, I will go the next day. But I'm really confident about my job,” he added.

Both sides are having dismal campaigns in the Premier League this season, and are set to finish near the bottom.