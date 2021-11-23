Home / Sports / Football / Hellas Verona wins mid-table clash with Empoli in Serie A
football

Hellas Verona wins mid-table clash with Empoli in Serie A

  • Verona moved up to ninth while Empoli dropped to 12th, replaced by Torino, a 2-1 winner over lowly Udinese, which squandered 18 shots at goa
Verona's Antonin Barak, center, celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Empoli at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (Paola Garbuio/LaPresse via AP)(AP)
Verona's Antonin Barak, center, celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Empoli at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (Paola Garbuio/LaPresse via AP)(AP)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 07:47 AM IST
Copy Link
AP | , Rome

Hellas Verona extended its unbeaten streak to five matches with a 2-1 win over visiting Empoli in Serie A on Monday.

Adrien Tameze scored the winner for Verona in added time following an exchange with Antonin Barak.

Barak had put Verona ahead shortly after the break with a header then Simone Romagnoli equalized for Empoli with a deflection.

Verona moved up to ninth while Empoli dropped to 12th, replaced by Torino, a 2-1 winner over lowly Udinese, which squandered 18 shots at goal.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
serie a
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out