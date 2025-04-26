How Liverpool can win the Premier League as early as Sunday with four matches still left

Liverpool are ever so close to becoming the Premier League 2024-25 champions. The Reds can make the title theirs as early as Sunday when they take on Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield. If the feat happens on April 27, Liverpool will win the Premier League for the second time in their history. Arne Slot's team currently have a 12-point lead at the top, and a favourable result on Sunday will put the Premier League title out of the grasp of second-placed Arsenal. Here's how Liverpool can win the Premier League 2024-25 season as early as Sunday. (REUTERS)

Liverpool just need a draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday to win the Premier League 2024-25 title. A draw or win will seal the deal for the Reds. If the title becomes Liverpool's on April 27, the club will achieve the feat with still four matches left this season.

A draw against Tottenham Hotspur will take Liverpool to 80 points with four matches still left. However, after playing out a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, Arsenal are on 67 points.

The Gunners can achieve a maximum of 79 points even if they win all their remaining fixtures.

However, if Liverpool lose against Spurs, the club will have to wait until next weekend to be confirmed as champions. Arsenal would have to beat AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, May 3, to delay Liverpool's title celebrations.

Even if Arsenal wins against Bournemouth, Liverpool needs just a draw against Chelsea to claim the title.

Liverpool favourites to win against Spurs

The Reds are unbeaten in their last 15 encounters against Spurs across all competitions. Out of these 11 fixtures, Liverpool have won on 11 occasions.

Liverpool have won the last three matches against Tottenham, scoring four goals each time.

Spurs have had a lacklustre season in the 2024-25 campaign as they are placed 16th in the standings with just 11 wins in 33 matches this season.

The club have won just two out of their last 24 Premier League meetings with Liverpool. The North Londoners have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 18 meetings.