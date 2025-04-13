How soon can Liverpool win Premier League 2024-25 season? All scenarios explained

Arne Slot's Liverpool are likely to win the Premier League for the second time in their history. The Reds are currently at the top of the standings with 73 points from 31 matches. The 2019-20 champions will square off against West Ham on Sunday, and a win will take them 13 points clear from the second-placed Arsenal. The Gunners played out a 1-1 draw against Brentford in their latest Premier League fixture, meaning the title race can end as soon as three Liverpool matches. How soon can Liverpool win Premier League 2024-25 season?(Action Images via Reuters)

If Liverpool win the Premier League, this would just be the second time in their history that the club will get their hands on the coveted trophy.

Liverpool's next three fixtures are against West Ham United (home), Leicester City (away) and Tottenham Hotspur (home). The Reds will have the Premier League title in the scenarios mentioned below.

Liverpool's winning scenarios explained

If Liverpool win their next three matches, the title will be theirs at Anfield. If the Reds win against West Ham, Leicester City, and Tottenham Hotspur, then the fans at Anfield will get a chance to see Liverpool win the title in front of their home fans.

The title can still be theirs even if Liverpool doesn't win their next three matches. But for this to happen within the next three games, Arsenal needs to lose against Ipswich Town.

If Arsenal lose against Ipswich Town and Liverpool win two games out of their next three, the Reds will get their hands on the trophy.

As of now, Arsenal are ten points behind Liverpool. The Gunners have just six matches remaining in the Premier League. So a loss against Ipswich and two wins for Liverpool will make it mathematically impossible for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal to chase down the Reds.

Recently, Liverpool got a major shot to their arm after forward Mohamed Salah signed a contract extension with the club. He will be staying with the club until 2027.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Nottingham Forrest and Manchester City currently make the top four in the Premier League standings.

The Reds have faced just to defeats in the Premier League 2024-25 season so far.