‘I saw you suffer, fall and get back up’: Lionel Messi's wife Antonela's emotional note after his Argentina retirement
Antonela, who has been by Messi's side through the highs and lows, reflected on his journey to finally achieve dreams that once seemed far away.
Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, shared a heartfelt note following his retirement from international football, reflecting on the journey he has had with Argentina.
Messi's legacy with his country isn't just about the goals or trophies, but also the weight he carried for Argentina for years and the way he delivered when it mattered most. First called up in 2005 by José Néstor Pekerman at just 18, Messi went on to make 207 appearances for Argentina and became the country's all-time leading scorer with 125 goals.
The Argentine great announced his retirement from international football on Monday. While the decision wasn't entirely unexpected, especially after Argentina's World Cup final defeat, fans had been preparing for this moment for some time. Yet, knowing it was coming didn't make it any easier to accept.
Deep Dive
Antonela, who has been by Messi's side through the highs and lows of his Argentina career, looked back at the journey he took to finally achieve the dreams that once seemed so far away. Sharing an emotional note after his international retirement, she wrote:
"How proud I am to see you close this chapter like this, @leomessi. There were so many years, so many moments, so many joys, and also so many difficult times. I saw you suffer, fall and get back up. I saw you keep going when things weren't working out and always try again. And after so many years, I was also lucky enough to see you fulfil your dreams and live through some of the happiest days of our lives," Antonela wrote on Instagram.
Also Read - Lionel Messi’s two goodbyes, one unfinished story: How heartbreak gave way to the greatest second act in football
Antonela also reflected on how Messi's journey unfolded in front of their children, who got to see the sacrifices, setbacks and determination that eventually led him to the biggest prize in football. She wrote: “But there is something about this whole story that moves me especially: that our children have grown up watching it all from so close. That they have seen their dad fight for what he wanted, refuse to give up and keep believing until the very end. And then, they were able to be there to watch you achieve it all and lift the World Cup.”
“I am proud of you”
Bringing her note to an emotional close, Antonela said their children may one day understand the magnitude of Messi's journey, but for now, they simply see him as their dad. She also expressed her pride in everything he overcame and in the person he remained throughout it all.
"Maybe one day they will truly understand just how incredible your story is. Today, they are simply proud of their dad. And I am proud of you. Of your journey, of everything you overcame and, above all, of the person behind every one of those moments. What a privilege it has been to live through all of this by your side. We love you endlessly," she concluded.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More