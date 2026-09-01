‘I saw you suffer, fall and get back up’: Lionel Messi's wife Antonela's emotional note after his Argentina retirement

Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, shared a heartfelt note following his retirement from international football, reflecting on the journey he has had with Argentina. Antonela Roccuzzo breaks down Lionel Messi's incredible Argentina journey in heartfelt retirement tribute. (REUTERS) Messi's legacy with his country isn't just about the goals or trophies, but also the weight he carried for Argentina for years and the way he delivered when it mattered most. First called up in 2005 by José Néstor Pekerman at just 18, Messi went on to make 207 appearances for Argentina and became the country's all-time leading scorer with 125 goals. The Argentine great announced his retirement from international football on Monday. While the decision wasn't entirely unexpected, especially after Argentina's World Cup final defeat, fans had been preparing for this moment for some time. Yet, knowing it was coming didn't make it any easier to accept.

Deep Dive What did Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela, say about his retirement from international football? Why did Lionel Messi decide to retire from the Argentina national team at this time? How has Messi's retirement impacted his family and children?

Antonela, who has been by Messi's side through the highs and lows of his Argentina career, looked back at the journey he took to finally achieve the dreams that once seemed so far away. Sharing an emotional note after his international retirement, she wrote: "How proud I am to see you close this chapter like this, @leomessi. There were so many years, so many moments, so many joys, and also so many difficult times. I saw you suffer, fall and get back up. I saw you keep going when things weren't working out and always try again. And after so many years, I was also lucky enough to see you fulfil your dreams and live through some of the happiest days of our lives," Antonela wrote on Instagram. Also Read - Lionel Messi’s two goodbyes, one unfinished story: How heartbreak gave way to the greatest second act in football