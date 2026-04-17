In Berlin, a wall comes down

“Every women who has decided to play soccer, her life is different because they have to do a lot of things to get to the pitch. Which, to me, means that we can put something else on the pitch other than talent: love for instance.” Wrapping up an interview with Hindustan Times, Amelia Valverde said this. Marie-Louise Eta gestures as she speaks with players during a training session of 1 FC Union Berlin in Berlin on Tuesday. (AFP)

Valverde’s association with India was brief and, in the context of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, forgettable. But what she said came to mind when sexist comments were posted on social media after Union Berlin’s appointed Marie-Louise Eta, 34, as interim head coach making her the first female in charge of a men’s team in Europe’s top five leagues.

Eta replaced Steffen Baumgart after Union Berlin lost 1-3 to the league’s cellar team Heidenheim on Saturday.

Really important story Reaction to Eta’s appointment has been mostly positive though. The mayor of Berlin welcomed the move. Vincent Kompany said it was a key moment, one that “opens a lot of opportunities to little girls who now play football and think “I can coach anywhere, make a real career and be successful”. These stories are really important.”

For Sarina Wiegman, a two-time European champion and World Cup finalist as coach, it was a moment when football reflected society. It was a decision taken days after Christina Koch became the first woman to fly around the moon. (You can read more about the Artemis II crew in Namita Bhandare’s excellent newsletter here).

For all its beauty and worldwide popularity – maybe because of it – football has n5ot been very amenable to change. Even in countries where same-sex marriages are legal, openly gay male footballers are rare. Yes, the needle has moved from how Justin Fashanu said he was treated in the 1980s but not by much. Over 40 years later, Josh Cavallo spoke of “internal homophobia” at Adelaide United.