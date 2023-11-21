India vs Qatar Live streaming, FIFA World Cup qualifier: When and where to watch IND vs QAT

India vs Qatar Live streaming: After a perfect start against Kuwait, the Indian men's football team will hope for another memorable outing when they meet Qatar in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 match on Tuesday. India defeated Kuwait 1-0 in their home soil four days ago and will be brimming with confidence. India vs Qatar Live streaming, FIFA World Cup qualifier(AIFF)

Qatar, on the other hand, have been troubled with form of recent but started their campaign with a thumping 8-1 victory over Afghanistan.

However, India will take inspiration from their previous performances against the much higher-ranked opponent, who were the hosts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu delivered one of the performances of his life back in the World Cup Qualifiers in 2019, making 11 saves as India had held Qatar 0-0 in their own den.

"Hopefully I have less work (this time)," said Gurpreet with a smile at the pre-match press conference held on Monday. "Maximum points with the least work possible is a goalkeeper's dream. I want the players in front of me to enjoy, get on the scoresheet and give us the win," he added.

Meanwhile, Manvir Singh, who scored the winner in the previous clash, is doubtful for Tuesday. He skipped training on Monday evening.

Here are the live streaming and other key details from the clash:

When is the India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match?

The India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match will be played on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Where is the India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match?

The India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match is being played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

What time does the India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match start?

The India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match will start at 7:00 pm.

Where can I watch the India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match on TV?

The India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match will broadcast live on Sports18 1, Sports 18 1HD, and Sports18 3.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match?

The live streaming of the India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match will be available on the Jio Cinema app.

