ISL organisers inform clubs that 2025-26 edition will not start after AIFF calendar snub, no clarity on MRA: Report

Indian football has never been short of controversies, and another scandal has joined the bandwagon! According to reports, the Indian Super League (ISL) organisers have informed clubs that there is uncertainity over the upcoming 2025-26 season, and it won’t kick-off until there is clarity over the status of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) signed with the AIFF. ISL 2025-26 has been dropped from AIFF's calendar.(Twitter/Indian Super League)

The ISL, which is also the country’s top-tier football league, is run by Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL). FSDL is also the commercial partner of AIFF, and they signed a 15-year MRA in 2010. According to the MRA, FSDL pays the AIFF ₹50 crore annually, and in turn get the rights to broadcast, manage and commercialise Indian football, which also includes the national team.

According to a PTI report, an anonymous source privy to the development said, “FSDL has told the ISL club owners verbally that the next edition will not start until there is clarity on the MRA”.

“MRA ends in December and there is no clarity whether it will be renewed or a new agreement will be signed.”

The AIFF, on the other hand, have claimed innocence. AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan said, “We have not got any communication from the FSDL regarding ISL.”

The previous two ISL seasons begin in September. The PTI report also mentions that FSDL are planning to make a new holding company that operates the ISL, with participating clubs (60 percent), FSDL (26 percent) and AIFF (14 percent) as shareholders. The anonymous source informed PTI, “May be, there might be other arrangements for other properties like I-League, national teams etc. But it is very sketchy as of now regarding what the FSDL and AIFF want.”

Also the delay is due to the Supreme Court directing the AIFF not to take any major decision until the final decision on a pending constitution case. On April 30, the country’s top court reserved its verdict.

Meanwhile, a former official said, “If the SC directs new election of the AIFF, then the MRA will have to be negotiated by the new office bearers and that will take time.”

“Still, there may be enough time for the 2025-26 to happen, may be by squeezing the schedule or stretching the end date. That is the best case scenario.”

Also the 2025-26 calendar released last month did not have any mention of ISL. Regarding, the source told PTI, “There was nothing to be interpreted from the calendar. Firstly, it was issued last month and secondly, it was meant for events which are conducted directly by the AIFF.”

“ISL is not directly conducted by the AIFF and so the ISL dates were not there in the calendar. Moreover, the AIFF always consults the FSDL before announcing ISL dates. So, there is nothing in the calendar regarding the ISL.”