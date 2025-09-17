Juventus came back from two goals down in stoppage time to draw 4-4 in a thrilling Champions League match with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday. Juve salvage point against Dortmund with stunning late comeback

Lloyd Kelly saved a point for Juve in the final seconds of the game in Turin by heading home a pinpoint cross from Dusan Vlahovic, who had scored what looked like a consolation goal in the fourth minute of added time.

Igor Tudor's team seemed down and out when Ramy Bensebaini rolled home Dortmund's fourth from the penalty spot in the 86th minute.

But just as at the weekend, when Juve struck late to beat fierce rivals Inter Milan, Kelly stepped up to earn Juve a draw and spark bedlam in the Allianz Stadium stands.

Englishman Kelly's equaliser was the final act of a match which exploded into life in the second half after a soporific opening period.

Little had happened by the time Karim Adeyemi lashed in Dortmund's opening goal from Serhou Guirassy's quick pass, with Maximilian Beier grazing the outside of the post from an improbable angle seconds before the first major bit of action.

But Adeyemi's goal sparked a previously uninspiring match into life, with Guirassy somehow failing to score from six yards out moments later after bundling his way to in front of Juve goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio.

Juve woke up, with Teun Koopmeiners blasting over following a neat exchange of passes with Lois Openda, and in the 63rd minute Kenan Yildiz levelled the scores with a brilliant curling strike reminiscent of Italian icon Alessandro Del Piero.

The cheers from that goal had barely died down when seconds later Felix Nmecha was allowed too much space to smash Dortmund back into the lead from just outside the penalty area.

Vlahovic, who looked on the way out during the close season, put Juve level in the 68th minute, the Serbia striker confidently stroking home his third goal of the season from Yildiz's pass.

Yan Couto put Dortmund ahead again with a powerful low drive which squirmed through the slippery fingers of Di Gregorio in the 75th minute.

And when Guirassy's shot smashed into Kelly's arm as the defender slid to block, Bensebaini struck what looked likely to be the killer blow.

But Juve kept pushing and, inspired by Vlahovic, the Serie A team somehow scrambled a result out of nowhere.

td/jc

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.