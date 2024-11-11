Lionel Messi clashes with Guzan after scoring, Atlanta United goalkeeper pushed to the ground and mocked by Luis Suarez

Lionel Messi was visibly stunned as Inter Miami crashed out of the MLS postseason playoffs, losing 2-3 to Atlanta United in Round One. Jamal Thiare scored in the 19th-minute to make it 1-1 for Atlanta, and then struck again two minutes later. Meanwhile, Bartosz Sliz came up with the match-winner in the 76th-minute. Lionel Messi clashes with Brad Guzan.

Messi and Miami were the favourites to win, having registered a league record 74 points in the regular season. It was Miami who initially got the lead when Matias Rojas scored in the 17th-minute. Meanwhile, Messi found the back of the net in the 65th-minute to make it 2-2, but it wasn't enough.

Messi's goal created some controversy. The Argentine headed in from a right-wing cross, and when he went to collect the ball for a quick resumption, he clashed with Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan on the goal-line. But he managed to collect the ball and leave, and then Guzan was suddenly pushed to the ground by a Miami player in retaliation.

The USA veteran was left hanging on the net, and then when he managed to get up, Luis Suarez approached and looked like he was mocking the goalkeeper in annoyance.

Here is the video:

Guzan made plenty of saves and was arguably the Player of the Match for his team. He made a diving save to stop Messi in the 17th-minute, but Rojas scored from the follow-up. He made a superb save of a header from Jordi Alba in the second half.

Speaking after the match, Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino said, "It’s not a successful season when you’re knocked out in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals."

"There were good things, there were bad things. If you look at where we were last November, clearly the club has made progress, not just the team. But based on our playoff expectations, we fell way short."

Reflecting on the match, he said, "Overall, I think we did enough to win. Even with Atlanta’s counterattacks, we created many scoring opportunities and kept the pressure close to their box."