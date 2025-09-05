Lionel Messi drops big bombshell, casts doubts over his participation in 2026 World Cup: 'Don't think, I'll play but…'

Lionel Messi has dropped a big bombshell after potentially his final game with the Argentina team on home soil. Messi scored a brace to help Argentina claim a dominant 3-0 win over Venezuela in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was once again unstoppable on the field and made it a cakewalk for Argentina in a game where not much was at stake for already qualified defending champions. However, it was an emotional ride for him as it was likely his final game in the Argentina jersey at Estadio Monumental. Lionel Messi might not play in next year's FIFA World Cup.(AFP)

Meanwhile, after the match, Messi cast doubts over his future and his participation in next year's World Cup. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner admitted that the 2026 World Cup may be out of reach due to his age, though he remains motivated and excited as the tournament nears. The Inter Miami star stressed his focus on living in the moment, approaching each day and every match with the same commitment and passion.

"Same as I said before about the World Cup that I don't think I'll play another. Because of my age, the most logical thing is that I won't make it," the Inter Miami star said. "But well, we're almost there, so I'm excited and motivated to play it. Like I always say, I go day by day, match by match. That's it, taking it day by day, going by how I feel," Messi said after the match.

“I prefer not to be there if I don't feel good”: Lionel Messi

The World Cup-winning skipper said he is taking things step by step, stressing the importance of being honest with himself. He admitted he hasn’t made a final call on the 2026 WC, adding that his decision will depend on how he feels after completing the MLS season and preseason.

"Day by day, trying to feel good and above all, being honest with myself. When I feel good, I enjoy it, but when I don't, honestly, I don't have a good time, so I prefer not to be there if I don't feel good. So we'll see. I haven't made a decision about the World Cup. Match by match, I'll finish the season, then I'll have preseason, and there will be six months left. So, we'll see how I feel. Hopefully, I'll have a good preseason in 2026 and finish this MLS season well, and then I'll decide," he added.