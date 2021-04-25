IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Man City beats Tottenham 1-0 to win 4th straight League Cup
Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the English League Cup Cup Final against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium.(AP)
Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the English League Cup Cup Final against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium.(AP)
football

Man City beats Tottenham 1-0 to win 4th straight League Cup

  • For the fourth successive season, Pep Guardiola’s side triumphed in the final of English football’s second-tier competition on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham.
READ FULL STORY
AP | , London
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 11:03 PM IST

A rare goal from Aymeric Laporte produced a familiar outcome for Manchester City: winning the League Cup.

For the fourth successive season, Pep Guardiola’s side triumphed in the final of English football’s second-tier competition on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham.

With Tottenham proving hard to find a way past despite City's domination, it took Laporte heading in his second goal of the season in the 82nd minute from Kevin De Bruyne's free kick.

What was less familiar for the finalists was playing in front of supporters from both teams. That hasn't happened since March 2020, but pandemic restrictions were eased to allow a crowd of 7,773 inside Wembley to see the first piece of silverware of the season handed out.

There was also an unfamiliar sight on the touchline, with 29-year-old rookie coach Ryan Mason managing Tottenham following Jose Mourinho's firing on Monday.

A change in manager couldn't end Tottenham's trophy drought since lifting this cup in 2008.

Defending the title completed the first part of a potential treble for Guardiola’s Premier League leaders with an upcoming Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
man city
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP