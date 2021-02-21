Man Utd coaching staff self-isolating, Newcastle game to go ahead
Manchester United's heads of development Nicky Butt and Mark Dempsey will join manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the bench in Sunday's Premier League match against Newcastle United after coaching staff were forced to self-isolate, the club said.
The Old Trafford club did not say whether the coaching staff had tested positive for COVID-19.
British media reported the players were not affected and the club said the game will go ahead.
"The home Premier League game against Newcastle United at Old Trafford will kick off at 19:00 GMT," the club said in a statement.
Solskjaer's side are second in the standings, 10 points behind neighbouring rivals Manchester City who play Arsenal.
Madrid won 1-0 at Valladolid on Saturday for its fourth consecutive win, while Atlético lost points for the second straight match in a 2-0 home loss against Levante that ended its 11-game unbeaten streak in the league.
The English title that took 30 years to win again is being surrendered far too easily by Liverpool.
Tuchel on Friday sought to quell speculation about Pulisic's long-term future at Stamford Bridge. Pulisic's only start since Tuchel took over late last month was in an FA Cup match last week.
