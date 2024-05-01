Mo Salah or Jurgen Klopp - who is to blame for the Liverpool touchline spat?

In what was an unedifying spectacle, Liverpool’s iconic and prolific goal scorer Mo Salah was seen arguing vehemently with Manager Jurgen Klopp on the touchline as he was being brought on as a substitute in the 79th minute of the game against West Ham United. While Klopp was not doing much talking, Salah was animatedly moving his arms and shrugging his shoulders. He seemed to be willing to prolong the clash, but Darwin Nunez and Joe Gomez pulled him away. Unfortunately for Liverpool, the game ended in a draw, effectively snuffing out any chance of the club winning the EPL title this season. So, who was to blame for spat - Mo Salah or Klopp? Liverpool's Mohamed Salah seen arguing with manager Jurgen Klopp.(Action Images via Reuters)

According to Chris Sutton, a former Premier League striker, the blame for the clash lay squarely on Salah. "I didn’t like it but I think Mo Salah is the one who was out of order," Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

Salah may well have been protesting the fact that he was benched for most of the match and there was now barely any time left for him to make an impact. However, Sutton believes that the manager has the prerogative to play those players he thinks are best for the day. And in any case, Salah, who has scored 24 goals this season, looks to have lost his touch after recovering from an injury, leaving Klopp no choice, but to bench his star player and look for alternatives.

With Liverpool’s title challenge sputtering out, the race is now between Manchester City and Arsenal. While Gunners are topping the table with just one point separating them, Manchester City have a match in hand. However, the next few games will be crucial. And there are some tough fixtures for both teams. However, if City win all their games, they will lift the trophy. Manager Pep Guardiola has said that he does not see Arsenal dropping any points and that means City will have to win all their matches if they want to win the League.