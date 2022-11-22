Netizens spark meme fest after Saudi Arabia stun Lionel Messi-led Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2022

Producing one of the biggest upsets at the grandest stage of them all on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia upstaged Lionel Messi-led Argentina in its FIFA World Cup 2022 opener. The second-lowest ranked team in the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup battelled past two-time champions Argentina 2-1 in the Group C opener at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. Messi, who scored the first goal for Argentina inside the first 10 minutes, shattered multiple records after recording his fifth tournament appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

However, Messi's goal went in vain as Saudi Arabia netted twice to upset the former world champions in its FIFA World Cup 2022 opener at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. With Messi and Co. suffering an embarrassing 2-1 defeat in their tournament opener, fans and followers of the game sparked a hilarious meme fest on social media. Here's how football fans reacted after Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the greatest upsets at the FIFA World Cup.

Talking about the match, Lionel Scaloni's Argentina arrived in Qatar on 36-match unbeaten streak. After scoring the all-important opening goal, the Messi-led Argentina side conceded two quick goals in the second half to lose their World Cup opener with a 2-1 margin at Qatar. Goals from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari sealed Saudi Arabia's stunning 2-1 win over Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

"Sometimes all the stars are aligned. Today all the stars were aligned for us. We made history for football. It will stay forever, this is most important. But we also have to think about looking forward. We still have two difficult games before us," Saudi's French coach Herve Renard was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. Before registering a memorable 2-1 win over Argentina, Saudi Arabia had never won an opening game at the FIFA World Cup. Saudi Arabia will meet Poland in its next Group C fixture at the FIFA World Cup on Saturday.

