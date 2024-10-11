Nottingham Forest has been handed a £750,000 fine and received a caution regarding their future behaviour following April's social media posts targeting VAR official Stuart Attwell, reported news agency PA Media. The club had contended that their remarks did not tarnish the sport's reputation by suggesting bias or questioning the integrity of match officials. Nevertheless, an independent regulatory commission upheld the Football Association's charge. Nottingham Forest fined £750,000 over social media post about VAR Stuart Attwell

The controversy stemmed from a match against Everton, during which Forest believed they were denied three penalties. Following the match, their official X account released a statement expressing dissatisfaction with the decisions. The statement specifically mentioned their prior concerns to the PGMOL about Attwell being a Luton fan, which they felt were ignored. The statement concluded with an indication that the club was exploring its next steps. Forest has chosen not to comment on the penalty imposed.

Additionally, Forest had requested to hear the VAR audio from that match, a request that the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) complied with. The club also suggested that PGMOL should consider "contextual" rivalries when assigning referees and VAR officials, although this suggestion was not adopted in the criteria published at the season's start.

On the same day Forest faced charges, Mark Clattenburg, the club's referee analyst, departed from the club after the FA issued him a formal warning for his remarks about Attwell.

Further disciplinary actions were taken against Nuno Espirito Santo, the team's manager, and defender Neco Williams for their comments on the refereeing at the Everton match. Nuno received a suspended one-match touchline ban, a £40,000 fine, and a conduct warning, while Williams was fined £24,000 and also received a warning.