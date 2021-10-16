Home / Sports / Football / Premier League: Norwich still waiting for first win after home draw
football

Premier League: Norwich still waiting for first win after home draw

  • At least Norwich earned a second point in its campaign to make it two games without defeat after losing its first six matches back in the top flight.
Premier League: Norwich still waiting for first win after home draw(BCCI/IPL)
Premier League: Norwich still waiting for first win after home draw(BCCI/IPL)
Updated on Oct 16, 2021 10:30 PM IST
Copy Link
AP | , Norwich

Norwich’s wait for a first English Premier League win of the season goes on after a scoreless draw with Brighton on Saturday.

At least Norwich earned a second point in its campaign to make it two games without defeat after losing its first six matches back in the top flight.

While Norwich missed a chance to move off the bottom of the table, Brighton missed a chance to move higher than fourth, though its unbeaten in five consecutive league games.

The Canaries enjoyed plenty of good moments at Carrow Road, the majority involving Josh Sargent, who fluffed his lines at the crucial moment on the stroke of halftime.

The former Werder Bremen forward chased down a loose ball and must have thought his luck was in when Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez raced out of his goal and miscued his clearance. It presented Sargent with an open net, but his goalbound effort was too weak and Shane Duffy denied him a maiden Norwich goal.

It wasn't all one way. Neal Maupay set up Leandro Trossard for an exquisite volley that Norwich goalie Tim Krul diverted with a fingertip on to the crossbar in the first half.

And in the second half, Maupay fired over from close range after Solly March’s center.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
english premier league norwich city brighton + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out