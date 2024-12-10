Menu Explore
Premier League referee David Coote sacked after Jurgen Klopp video rant

AFP |
Dec 10, 2024 06:00 AM IST

Premier League official David Coote was sacked on Monday over a video making derogatory remarks about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Premier League official David Coote was sacked on Monday after referee chiefs described his position as "untenable" over a video making derogatory remarks about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Referee David Coote awards a penalty to West Ham United REUTERS/Tony O Brien (REUTERS)
Referee David Coote awards a penalty to West Ham United REUTERS/Tony O Brien (REUTERS)

Coote, 42, was suspended last month after the video emerged on social media in which he branded Klopp "arrogant" and used offensive language.

"Following the conclusion of a thorough investigation into David Coote's conduct, his employment with PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) has been terminated today with immediate effect," the PGMOL said in a statement.

"David Coote's actions were found to be in serious breach of the provisions of his employment contract, with his position deemed untenable.

"Supporting David Coote continues to be important to us and we remain committed to his welfare."

The video appeared to refer to a match that Coote officiated between Liverpool and Burnley in July 2020, which finished 1-1.

Klopp criticised Coote after the match, saying the referee had been too lenient in his treatment of Burnley challenges.

Coote is also the subject of UEFA disciplinary proceedings after a video emerged of him allegedly snorting a white powder during Euro 2024.

The Football Association is investigating further allegations Coote discussed betting on giving a yellow card with a fan before a match in England's second-tier Championship.

His final Premier League game was Liverpool's 2-0 win against Aston Villa on November 9.

Follow Us On