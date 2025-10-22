MANCHESTER, England — Paris Saint-Germain scored seven, Barcelona hit six and Erling Haaland struck his 24th goal of the season on an action-packed night in the Champions League on Tuesday. PSG scores seven and Barcelona hit six in the Champions League

PSV Eindhoven routed Italian champion Napoli 6-2, while Arsenal and Inter Milan had big wins to maintain their perfect starts in Europe.

But it is defending champion PSG that leads the way at the top of the standings after a wild 7-2 win against Bayer Leverkusen in a match that saw both teams reduced to 10 men.

Barcelona's 6-1 win against Olympiakos saw it bounce back from a loss to PSG at the start of the month.

Premier League leader Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid 4-0, with Viktor Gyokeres scoring twice, and last season's finalist Inter beat Union Saint-Gilloise by the same score.

Haaland's goal helped Manchester City to a 2-0 win at Villarreal.

Fermin Lopez scored a hat trick and Marcus Rashford hit two goals as Barcelona ran riot.

Barca took full advantage when the Greek champion went down to 10 men after a contentious red card for Santiago Hezze in the second half — scoring four goals to complete the rout.

It was Lopez's first hat trick of his career, with Lamine Yamal also on the scoresheet from the penalty spot.

Olympiakos had no answer when Hezze was shown a second yellow card in the 57th minute, despite replays appearing to show he did not make contact with Marc Casado, who was trying to pull him back.

Just three minutes earlier, the visitors had got back into the game at 2-1 after Ayoub El Kaabi's penalty.

Two clinical finishes from Lopez had given Barcelona a 2-0 halftime lead. Then with the extra man the Spanish champion overwhelmed Olympiakos with four goals in 11 minutes - starting with Yamal's spot kick.

Rashford, on loan from Manchester United, now has four goals in three games in the Champions League this season.

Kazakhstani team Kairat picked up its first point in European soccer's elite club competition with a 0-0 draw against Pafos.

