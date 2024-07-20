Real Madrid legend picks Lionel Messi, snubs Cristiano Ronaldo in GOAT debate: 'Best is one who has more Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi and Argentina once again reigned supreme, defeating Colombia in the Copa America 2024 final, courtesy of an extra-time winner by Lautaro Martinez. What made the win more special was that Messi had to subbed off in the second-half due to an injury, and the reigning world champions thrived without him, something which they had failed to do in the past. A Real Madrid legend weighed in on GOAT debate.(REUTERS)

At the end, Messi picked his second straight Copa America title. The win has made fans compare this Argentine team to the 2008-12 Spanish team, which won back-to-back Euros and a World Cup in-between. Argentina have done the same, they triumphed over Kylian Mbappe's France in the final in Qatar in 2022 and fans won't be surprised if they successfully defend their title in 2026.

After Argentina's win, fans once again began the GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi. In contrast, Ronaldo and Portugal lost to France in the UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-final and also failed to impress in Qatar. Ronaldo did lead Portugal to success in Euro 2016, but he also was injured in the first-half and had to be subbed off.

Speaking after Argentina's Copa America triumph, Angel Di Maria, who was also Ronaldo's Real Madrid teammate, weighed in on the debate. "In the end, the best is the one who has more Ballons d’Or, and Messi has eight. For me, therefore there is some distance between him and Cristiano," he said.

After Portugal's defeat to France, Ronaldo was seen consoling Pepe, who retired after the match. Ronaldo hasn't announced his retirement and so hasn't Messi.

Meanwhile, Messi is currently on the sidelines due to a ligament injury. During Inter Miami's win vs Toronto FC, he was seen in the stands with his wife and children. He also wore a walking boot on his right ankle.

Giving an update on Messi's injury after the match, head coach Tata Martino said, "The club's medical report is out and the information is that regarding the times, it will surely be evaluated week by week."

"We are going to see just how his recovery is without taking any kind of risk," he added.