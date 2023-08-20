Spain vs England FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final Live Score: ESP, ENG chase history in Sydney, aim to win maiden WWC
Spain vs England FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final Live Score: Follow here live score and latest updates of ESP vs ENG football match, in Sydney.
Spain vs England Live Score FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final: Spain face England in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final, at the Accor Stadium in Sydney on Sunday. Both sides will be aiming for their maiden WWC title, and will also face each other for the first time in the tournament. Spain sealed a 2-1 win vs Sweden in the semi-final to reach the final, and all three goals came in the final 10 minutes. FC Barcelona's Salma Paralluelo opened the scoring late and looked like it would be the winner. But moments later, second-half Swedish substitute Rebecka Blomqvist made it 1-1. Spain had other plans and a short corner saw Olga Carmona score a screamer and her side grabbed a 2-1 win. In the other semi-final, England defeated co-hosts Australia 3-1. Midfielder Ella Tooner scored in the first-half to give England a 1-0 lead and then Sam Kerr equaliser after the interval. England soon settled matters as Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo scored to help England clinch a 3-1 and to enter the title clash.
Follow all the updates here:
- Aug 20, 2023 12:41 PM IST
Spain vs England Live Score FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final: Fifth team to lift WWC title
The winner of this match will become the fifth side to lift the WWC trophy, after USA (four times), Germany (two times), Norway (one time) and Japan (one time). Spain are assured of their first medal in the competition while England finished third at the 2015 edition.
- Aug 20, 2023 12:36 PM IST
Spain vs England Live Score FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final: ENG squad
Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City).
Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).
Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United).
Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur), Lauren Hemp, (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Katie Robinson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Alessia Russo (Manchester United).
- Aug 20, 2023 12:35 PM IST
Spain vs England Live Score FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final: ESP squad
Goalkeepers: Cata Coll (Barcelona), Misa Rodriguez (Real Madrid), Enith Salon (Valencia).
Defenders: Ivana Andres (Real Madrid), Ona Batlle (Manchester United), Olga Carmona (Real Madrid), Laia Codina (Barcelona), Rocio Galvez (Real Madrid), Oihane Hernandez (Athletic Club), Irene Paredes (Barcelona).
Midfielders: Teresa Abelleira (Real Madrid), Aitana Bonmati (Barceona), Irene Guerrero (Levante), Jennifer Hermoso (Pachuca), Maria Perez (Barcelona), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona), Claudia Zornoza (Real Madrid).
Forwards: Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona), Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid), Esther Gonzalez (Real Madrid), Eva Navarro (Atletico Madrid), Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona), Alba Redondo (Levante).
- Aug 20, 2023 12:32 PM IST
Spain vs England Live Score FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final: History in the making!
Both sides will face each other for the first at the FIFA Women's World Cup. England have only lost two of their last 13 matches in all competitions against Spain (won seven, drawn four), with their most recent encounter taking place at the quarter-final stage at last year's Euros, a 2-1 win for the Lionesses on their way to lifting the trophy.
- Aug 20, 2023 12:21 PM IST
Spain vs England Live Score FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final: Key stat in ESP's campaign
Spain have conceded seven goals at the 2023 Women's World Cup, the most by a team to reach the final since Norway did in 191, after conceding eight goals on their way to the final.
- Aug 20, 2023 12:03 PM IST
Spain vs England Live Score FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final between Spain and England, in Sydney. Stay tuned folks, for a thriller!