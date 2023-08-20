Spain vs England FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final Live Score: ESP, ENG chase history in Sydney, aim to win maiden WWC

Spain vs England Live Score FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final: Spain face England in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final, at the Accor Stadium in Sydney on Sunday. Both sides will be aiming for their maiden WWC title, and will also face each other for the first time in the tournament. Spain sealed a 2-1 win vs Sweden in the semi-final to reach the final, and all three goals came in the final 10 minutes. FC Barcelona's Salma Paralluelo opened the scoring late and looked like it would be the winner. But moments later, second-half Swedish substitute Rebecka Blomqvist made it 1-1. Spain had other plans and a short corner saw Olga Carmona score a screamer and her side grabbed a 2-1 win. In the other semi-final, England defeated co-hosts Australia 3-1. Midfielder Ella Tooner scored in the first-half to give England a 1-0 lead and then Sam Kerr equaliser after the interval. England soon settled matters as Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo scored to help England clinch a 3-1 and to enter the title clash.

Spain vs England Live Score FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final: ESP vs ENG Latest Updates