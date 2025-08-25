Ten I-League clubs ask for ‘promotion and relegation system’ in new MRA: ‘Risk turning ISL into closed league’

Indian football is currently going through a chaotic phase, and there is also no update on when ISL 2025-26 will begin. On Sunday, ten I-League clubs wrote to the amicus curiae of the AIFF constitution case, which is pending in the Supreme Court. In the letter, the 10 clubs urged for promotion and relegation in the ISL. Generic image of a football stadium. (Twitter)

According to Sportstar, the clubs wrote, “We may mention that we are not parties before the Hon’ble Supreme Court in this ongoing litigation, but remain acutely affected by it.”

“We request you to consider putting forth our point of view before the Hon’ble Supreme Court in the same manner as you have done on 22.08.2025 on behalf of the ISL clubs.”

The I-League clubs featured in the letter reportedly are Aizawl FC, Namdhari FC, Rajasthan United, Dempo SC, Gokulam Kerala, Real Kashmir, Sreenidi Deccan, Shillong Lajong, Diamond Harbour, and Chanmari FC. Harbour and Chanmari have been promoted through the I-League 2. Meanwhile, Inter Kashi, Churchill Brothers, Sporting Club Bengaluru, and Delhi FC didn’t feature in the letter.

“As things stand, the AIFF’s inability to sign a new Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with FSDL (Football Sports Development Limited) has led to a virtual suspension of all leagues below ISL as well,” the letter reportedly claimed.

The existing MRA between AIFF and FSDL ends in December this year, and the lack of a solution for a future MRA has put the upcoming ISL season on hold.

The clubs said, “Due to the pending court case, the undersigned clubs have not received any engagement from the AIFF.”

“This information asymmetry is creating significant difficulties, which include but are not limited to playing calendar, fixture finalisation, venue confirmation, broadcasting, and production costs, sports technology investments, club entry fees, subsidy structures, and budget provisioning, prize money structure and league composition.”

Urging for a promotion-relegation system, the letter said, “It must be recalled that the AFC Roadmap, jointly finalised with the AIFF in 2019, clearly envisaged the implementation of a promotion and relegation system between the Indian Super League (ISL) and the I-League.”

“Any deviation from this agreed framework would risk turning the ISL into a closed league, contrary to the principles of fair competition.

“The absence of a merit-based pathway for I-League clubs to achieve promotion into the ISL would not only undermine the competitive spirit of the football pyramid in India but also demotivate I-League clubs from further investment and professional development,” the letter added.