UEFA Euro 2020, Belgium vs Russia: Full squads of both teams

All eyes will be on World No.1 Belgium, who start as one of the favourites to win the Euro 2020. The Roberto Martinez side heads into the tournament on the back of a perfect qualification process, bagging 30 out of a possible 30 points. They would look to redeem themselves after suffering a shocking 1-3 defeat the hands of Wales in the Euro 2016 quarterfinals. The European giants are on a nine-game unbeaten streak.

Meanwhile, Russia would hope to finish in the top 2 and have a fairly good chance of doing that. They also enjoyed a successful qualification campaign, with both the losses coming against the very same opponent. Andrey Arshavin-inspired Russia made the semifinals in 2008 but have not been able to create a mark since. Russia have won three of their last six games.

Here is the full squad for Belgium vs Russia match at Euro 2020:-

BELGIUM:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Timothy Castagne, Jason Denayer, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen

Midfielders: Nacer Chadli, Yannick Carrasco, Kevin De Bruyne, Leander Dendoncker, Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard, Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard.

RUSSIA:

Goalkeepers: Yuri Dyupin, Matvei Safonov, Anton Shunin

Defenders: Igor Diveev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Mario Fernandes, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Fedor Kudryashov, Andrei Semenov

Midfielders: Dmitri Barinov, Denis Cheryshev, Daniil Fomin, Aleksandr Golovin, Daler Kuzyaev, Andrei Mostovoy, Maksim Mukhin, Magomed Ozdoev, Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Yuri Zhirkov, Roman Zobnin

Forwards: Artem Dzyuba, Aleksei Ionov, Denis Makarov, Aleksei Miranchuk, Aleksandr Sobolev, Anton Zabolotny.







