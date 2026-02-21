Vinicius Junior racial abuse row deepens, Prestianni admits anti-gay insult amid UEFA probe: Report

Gianluca Prestianni has reportedly provided testimony to UEFA as part of its investigation into the alleged racist abuse of Vinicius Junior during Benfica's Champions League playoff fixture against Real Madrid.

According to ESPN, UEFA is investigating the incident that occurred in the second half in Lisbon on Tuesday. In the second half, Vinicius scored the game's only goal, and after his celebration, he accused Prestianni of racially abusing him while covering his face with his shirt, which led to a 10-minute pause before the match resumed.

The 20-year-old attacker has reportedly informed UEFA that he called Vinicius an anti-gay slur in Spanish, and didn't refer to him as a monkey.

Madrid has also sent their own evidence to UEFA. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe revealed after the game that he heard the Argentine racially abuse Vinicius five times.

According to Article 14 of UEFA's disciplinary regulations, punishment for anti-gay abuse is same as a racist remark. The regulations state, "Any entity or person subject to these regulations who insults the human dignity of a person or group of persons on whatever grounds, including skin colour, race, religion, ethnic origin, gender or sexual orientation, incurs a suspension lasting at least ten matches or a specified period of time, or any other appropriate sanction."

Speaking in a news conference on Friday, Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa said, "Vini has been sad, like everyone else, and above all very angry. Obviously it's a racist act which we don't want to see happen ever again. It has no place in our sport or in society. We have a huge opportunity to make sure it doesn't happen."

"Now it's in UEFA's hands. It's time to show that it's not just talk ... It's not my place to know how UEFA should react, but I do believe there should be a sanction. We have a good opportunity to mark a turning point," he added.