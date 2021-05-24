Wales' Euro 2020 fortunes hinge on happy-again Bale

Gareth Bale's return to form in the Premier League is a good omen for Wales who will need their captain at his thrilling best if they are to achieve anything at Euro 2020.

The 31-year-old forward's three goals and dominant displays at the last Euros in France five years ago drove his team to the semi-finals in one of Welsh sport's greatest moments.

But until recently this season, when he moved to Tottenham Hotspur on loan from Real Madrid, Bale looked a shadow of himself - short on confidence and motivation, unfit and unlucky in front of goal.

Something has clicked in recent weeks, however, and Bale has been sparkling again alongside Harry Kane and Son Heung-min up front for Spurs, even notching his second Premier League hat-trick in a thrashing of Sheffield United.

"I'm happy and when I'm happy I play well," said Bale, whose awkward relations with former Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho and under Zinedine Zidane in Madrid have been dissected ad nauseum in the media.

The timing of Bale's new-found joie de vivre could hardly be better for Wales. They face Switzerland on June 12, then Turkey four days later and Italy on June 20 in a tough Group A, and need Bale on form if they are to repeat the heroics of 2016.

"Gareth's world class, we know that. I think everyone who's been watching football over the last 10 years knows what Gareth can do in that final third," interim Spurs manager Ryan Mason said recently, which is music to Dragons fans' ears.

With speed, aerial prowess, athleticism and power, Bale has scored some unforgettable goals, such as his overhead kick against Liverpool in Real Madrid's 2018 Champions League final win. He has notched 33 goals for Wales since his debut in 2006, and got 14 for Spurs this season, nine in the Premier League.

"For every player that comes into the team he is an inspiration," said former Wales manager Chris Coleman. "He is the kind of guy that will never fail you."

While opponents focus on containing Bale that should give some breathing space to Wales' other creative talents - goal-grabbing midfielder Ramsey and nimble winger James.



