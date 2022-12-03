Home / Sports / Football / Watch: Referee's act after showing red card to Cameron's historic goal-scorer Aboubakar vs Brazil, goes viral

Watch: Referee's act after showing red card to Cameron's historic goal-scorer Aboubakar vs Brazil, goes viral

football
Published on Dec 03, 2022 07:44 AM IST

On Friday night Vincent Aboubakar scored a famous goal to hand the Indomitable Lions a historic Word Cup win against Brazil. But what unfolded moments after the goal became viral instantly on social media.

Vincent Aboubakar heads winner against Brazil but is sent off for his celebration
Vincent Aboubakar heads winner against Brazil but is sent off for his celebration
ByHT Sports Desk

Brazil, who were among the first teams to make the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 in Qatar, having not conceded a single goal or give their opponent a chance at the goal, had never before lost a World Cup match against an African country and never lost a group game in this century. The last time Cameroon won a game in the FIFA World Cup was 20 years back, in South Korea, when Samuel Eto's winner had separated the team from Saudi Arabia in a group game. The odds were stacked against Cameroon, but they did not disappoint their legend Eto who was present at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Friday night as Vincent Aboubakar scored a famous goal to hand the Indomitable Lions a historic Word Cup win. But what unfolded moments after the goal became viral instantly on social media.

Brazil had a better first half and threatened to break the deadlock in the second half umpteen times. But eventually it was Cameroon who scored the opener, in the stoppage time when a right-flank cross by Jerome Ngom Mbekeli found Boubakar inside the box. The skipper headed home the winner past Brazil goalkeeper Ederson to hand Cameroon a historic World Cup win in Qatar.

However, moments after his goal, he was handed a second yellow card and was sent off for removing his shirt during the celebration. He had thrown his short to the ground near the corner flag and waited for his teammates as they rushed toward him. But what went viral was the referee's gesture.

He immediately walked towards Aboubakar after he completed celebrating the goal with his teammates and dapped up the Cameroon captain before sending him off.

Despite Boubakar's stunner, Cameroon were eliminated from the race to the knockouts. Brazil finished as the group topper while Switzerland, who beat Serbia 3-2 at Stadium 974, became the last team to qualify for the Round of 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
fifa world cup brazil cameroon + 1 more
fifa world cup brazil cameroon

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out