When will Liverpool's Premier League victory parade take place? Here's all you need to know

Liverpool won the Premier League for the second time in their history after registering an emphatic 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday. With this win, Liverpool have now won 20 English first-division titles, equalling the record of Manchester United. Fans went wild inside Anfield as soon as the referee blew his whistle, indicating the end of the contest. On Monday, the Reds confirmed the details for the upcoming Victory Parade. Here's when Liverpool's Premier League victory parade take place?(Reuters)

As per an official release issued by Liverpool, Councillor Liam Robinson, the Leader of Liverpool City Council, issued a formal invitation to the club to participate in a victory parade to celebrate the Premier League 2024-25 title win.

The Victory Parade will take place on May 26, a day after the final game of the 2024-25 season. It will begin at 2:30 PM BST (7 PM IST).

The Parade will start at Allerton Maze in the south of the city. From there, it will journey along Queens Drive, Mill Bank, West Derby Road, Islington, Leeds Street, and The Strand. The route will finish off at Blundell Street.

According to the club's official release, the parade is expected to last between three and five hours; however, this is subject to change.

“We’re delighted to officially invite Liverpool Football Club to parade around the city on May 26. A Liverpool victory parade is more than football – it’s a celebration of our city’s pride, passion and community spirit," Robinson said in an official release.

“A huge amount of work goes on behind the scenes in preparation for an event of this size and scale, and there has already been months of careful planning taking place as the Team Liverpool approach – which we saw work so well throughout Eurovision – comes to the fore again. It’s set to be an unforgettable Bank Holiday weekend as we give the team the celebration they deserve," he added.

Liverpool rout Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool defeated Spurs 5-1 on Sunday to gain an unassailable lead in the points table. Even if Arsenal win all their remaining fixtures and the Reds lose theirs, the Gunners would still not be able to leapfrog the title holders.

Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, and Mohamed Salah scored on the scoring sheet as Liverpool annihilated Spurs. To make matters worse for the London-based club, Destiny Udogie registered an own goal.

Liverpool still have four matches left in their Premier League season -- Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton and Crystal Palace.

Liverpool will play their last fixture of the Premier League season at home – Anfield.