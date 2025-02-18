Why Mohun Bagan have been such a force in ISL11

Kolkata: On Sunday, in front of their fans at Salt Lake stadium, Mohun Bagan Super Giants can be the first team to retain the league shield of the Indian Super League (ISL). En route, they may also be the first to cross 50 points. With 24 matches per team, the competition is longer than ever before but after 21 rounds, Mohun Bagan have 49 points, one more than what they had after the 22-match league last term. Players of Kerala Blasters FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant vie for the ball. (PTI)

Following an early wobble when they lost 0-3 away to Bengaluru FC – the only match where they were the second-best team, according to head coach Jose Molina –squandered a two-goal lead against Mumbai City and had one win from the first three matches, Mohun Bagan have dominated the season. They moved to the top of the 13-team standings after a 3-0 home win against Jamshedpur FC on November 23 and have rarely had to look back.

Mohun Bagan have notched up the most wins (15), scored the most goals (42) and conceded the least (14). That the teams with the next best defensive record, FC Goa and Mumbai City FC, have shipped 11 goals more having played a match less is proof of the gap between Mohun Bagan and the rest. Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith has 13 clean sheets from 21 matches. It is more than double the next best. And from being the team with the most bookings after six rounds, 22, Mohun Bagan are the only side to not have had a red card this term.

Saturday’s 3-0 away win at Kerala Blasters was emblematic of Mohun Bagan’s season where they have been clinical in front of goal and compact without the ball. Mohun Bagan had 33.4% possession which also meant they had significantly fewer touches (693-438) and passes (516-261). Yet, they had four shots on target, two more than the home team.

At 53.36%, Mohun Bagan are fifth in overall possession stats going into the next round beginning on Wednesday. Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City, Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC have had more of the ball, as per data from ISL, and NorthEast United have more attempts on goal (348) but Mohun Bagan have the most attempts on target (125). Jamie Maclaren’s on-the-run flick for his and the team’s second goal in Kochi is an example of their efficiency in the final third. The ball travelled from Kaith to the rival goal in six touches and involved three outfield players.

Mohun Bagan have also been the competition’s best team with set-pieces. They have scored 20 goals from or following a set-piece situation, two more than second-placed Odisha FC. And they have let in five from set-pieces. FC Goa, second in the standings on 39 points and with a match in hand, and NorthEast United, who are fourth, have both conceded 10, Bengaluru FC, currently fifth, have leaked 15.

“Everybody helps. I have a good staff,” Molina has said referring to Mohun Bagan’s success with attacking set-piece situations. “The player who delivers the corner-kick or the free kick is key. Then, of course, we have tall guys wo are powerful and can win aerial duels.” Eleven goals have come from two defenders, skipper Subhasish Bose and Alberto Rodriguez.

A former Spain international and sporting director of the Spanish federation, Molina has been key to getting this star-studded squad to pull in one direction. Mohun Bagan have 11 India internationals. Their foreigners’ contingent has in Maclaren the highest scorer in the history of the A-League, his teammate in the 2022 Australia World Cup squad Jason Cummings who was also an impact sub last term, Dimitrios Petratos, Mohun Bagan’s go-to person for goals and assists over the past two seasons, Greg Stewart who has won the Scottish Premiership, the league shield, the ISL cup and the golden ball and central defenders Tom Aldred and Rodriguez who have rarely looked like this was their first season together.