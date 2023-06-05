Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Top five goals of retiring Swedish superstar

Zlatan Ibrahimovic officially hung up his boots as he received an emotional farewell ceremony at the San Siro after AC Milan's final Serie A match of the 2022-23 season. The Swedish striker was left teary-eyed and thanked everyone present in the stadium. Since making his debut at Malmo FF in 1999, Ibrahimovic has gone on to score many world-class goals, some of which are also considered to be some of the best goals in football folklore. Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored many world-class goals during his career.

The 41-year-old is also Sweden's all-time top-scorer with 62 goals in 121 matches. Known for his athleticism and flair, some of Zlatan's goals have left people stunned. Other than Malmo and Milan, Zlatan also represented Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Paris St. Germain, Ajax, Manchester United. Here are his top-five goals:

5. Backheel goal vs Italy

During Euro 2004, Zlatan showcased that his game wasn't just about long-range screamers, and that he had other tricks too. In a game against Italy, Sweden received a corner kick and the defenders failed to clear as the ball landed between Zlatan and the goalkeeper. The striker beautifully executed a backheel, which left fans screaming in shock.

4. Free kick vs Real Zaragoza

This goal is about Zlatan's pure power. Against Zaragoza, Barcelona received a free kick and the Swede stepped up to take it. From a long distance, he hit the ball with such power that it just went past the goalkeeper's hands with full velocity, like a bullet.

3. 40-yard screamer vs Benfica

In a Champions League match for Juventus, Ibrahimovic was at his best against Benfica. From 40-yards out he headed the ball past a defender, controlled it with his chest and then hammered a volley just inside the near post for a majestic goal.

2. Bicycle kick against England

In a friendly against England, when he had already secured a hattrick, Ibrahimovic made a complete fool of England with a stunning bicycle kick. Joe Hard made a sloppy clearance and Ibrahimovic hit it from long range for a shocking goal.

1. Solo show vs Nac Breda

While playing for Ajax in a match against Nac Breda, Ibrahimovic received the ball near the opposition box. Then, he dribbled past several players, before scoring past a hapless goalkeeper.

