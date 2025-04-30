A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the tragic death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson will not be facing any charges. Johnson, who played for Nottingham Panthers, died after his neck was sliced in a collision with Sheffield Steelers defenseman Matt Petgrave during a game on October 28, 2023. At the time, the Panthers described the incident as a "freak accident.” Adam Johnson death: Major update in ice hockey player's case as suspect learns his fate (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)(AP)

Two weeks later, a man was arrested in connection to Johnson’s death. South Yorkshire Police has not publicly identified him, but Petgrave revealed in a crowdfunding appeal for legal fees that he is the subject of an investigation.

South Yorkshire Police has now said in a statement, according to The Mirror, "A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson in Sheffield has been released from police bail with no further action, following a decision by the Crown Prosecution Service not to bring charges.”

The force continued, "Adam, 29, was fatally injured during a game between the Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers at the Utilita Arena on 28 October 2023. A post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a neck injury. A criminal investigation was launched following the incident to ascertain the circumstances which led to Adam's death. Following initial enquiries, in November 2023, a man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. Extensive enquiries, including reviewing footage, interviewing witnesses and consulting with highly-specialised experts from North America, were carried out.”

The statement added, "In May 2024, a file was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for review and for a charging decision to be made. Since then, we have worked closely with the CPS and provided them with supplementary information to address follow-up enquiries. Following the CPS review, they have declined to authorise charges."

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided on Tuesday, April 28, that it would not bring any criminal charges against the suspect. It described the tragedy as “a shocking and deeply upsetting incident.”

“The CPS and South Yorkshire Police have worked closely together to determine whether any criminal charges should be brought against the other ice hockey player involved,” Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Michael Quinn said, according to the New York Post. “Following a thorough police investigation and a comprehensive review of all the evidence by the CPS, we have concluded that there is not a realistic prospect of conviction for any criminal offense and so there will not be a prosecution. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Adam Johnson.”

When Matt Petgrave broke his silence

Petgrave broke his silence in an attempt to crowdfund for his legal costs in December 2024, even though he was never officially named as a suspect. He has reportedly been re-bailed several times after his arrest as the investigation was underway.

“On October 28, 2023, I was involved in a tragic accident that resulted in the passing of fellow ice hockey player Adam Johnson. There is an ongoing police investigation and the legal process has been long and challenging,” Petgrave wrote at the time.”

He further said, “Initially, I had the benefit of Insurance Cover, but through no fault of my own, this has been halted. Additionally, the time and costs involved in the legal investigation and potential court proceedings are difficult for me to cover on a privately funded basis.”

He added, “This is especially challenging because my UK Visa has expired, preventing me from working as a professional ice hockey player while I continue to need legal assistance. I am seeking help to cover some of my legal costs whilst I am subject to Police bail, as well as additional costs if the matter proceeds to criminal court.”

Meanwhile, after the suspect’s release, Detective Chief Inspector Benjamin Wood, Senior Investigating Officer, said, "Adam Johnson's death has left a lasting impact that was felt through many communities, from Sheffield residents to ice hockey fans across the globe. Following Adam's tragic death, we have worked tirelessly to fully investigate the unprecedented circumstances that took place at the Utilia Arena in October 2023.”

“Our investigation has involved complex consultations with specialist experts from North America, as well as working closely with the Crown Prosecution Service,” Wood added. “While our investigation has now concluded, our thoughts remain wholeheartedly with Adam's family, and everyone who has been affected by this devastating tragedy."