Bedard scores in 3rd period as the Blackhawks beat the Islanders 5-3

AP |
Dec 16, 2024 08:31 AM IST

CHICAGO — Connor Bedard scored with 57 seconds left and Arvid Soderblom made 30 saves, helping the Chicago Blackhawks beat the New York Islanders 5-3 on Sunday.

HT Image
HT Image

Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and two assists for Chicago in the opener of a three-game homestand. Taylor Hall, Ilya Mikheyev and Connor Murphy also scored.

Bedard snapped a tie with his seventh goal of the season. His shot from the low slot trickled just past Ilya Sorokin, and the goaltender wasn't able to get on top of the puck.

The Blackhawks had dropped seven of eight, including a 4-1 loss at New Jersey on Saturday.

Simon Holmstrom, Ryan Pulock and Noah Dobson scored for the banged-up Islanders, who played without Bo Horvat because of a lower-body injury. Sorokin had 18 stops.

New York beat Chicago 5-4 on Thursday.

The Blackhawks grabbed a 3-2 lead when Teravainen scored during a 5-on-3 power play with 4:41 left in the second period. It was Teravainen's seventh goal of the season.

But New York tied it on Dobson's fourth goal 47 seconds into the third. Chicago challenged for goaltender interference, but the play stood. Takeaways

Islanders: The Isles fought back repeatedly, but it was a tough result in the opener of a three-game trip. They had won three of four.

Blackhawks: Defenseman Alex Vlasic had two assists in another solid performance. Key moment

Chicago has struggled to close out games, but Murphy put it away with an empty-netter with 11 seconds left. It was Murphy's first goal of the season. Key stat

Chicago has killed off 25 consecutive power plays over the last nine games. New York went 0 for 4 with the man advantage. Up next

Both teams play again on Tuesday night. The Islanders visit Carolina, and the Blackhawks host Washington.

NHL: /NHL

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

