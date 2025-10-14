Dawson Mercer scored two goals and the New Jersey Devils completed their season-opening three-game road trip with a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night. Dawson Mercer scores twice as Devils defeat Blue Jack

Timo Meier also scored for the Devils, who have won two of three. Jake Allen made 23 saves over the first two periods before leaving due to cramping. Jacob Markstrom stopped eight of nine shots he faced in the third.

Kirill Marchenko and Dmitri Voronkov scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost two of three. Jet Greaves made 25 saves.

Miles Wood of Columbus left with a cut near his left eye after being hit by a stick early in the first period and did not return.

The Devils were outshot 16-8 in the first period but led 1-0 after 20 minutes.

The Blue Jackets were unable to convert during a four-minute power play early in the first period, and Meier gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 15:47. Jack Hughes fed across the slot to Meier, who scored from the right circle with one second remaining in a power play.

Marchenko tied the score when he stole the puck from Jack Hughes in the Columbus zone, came in on breakaway and scored over Allen's left shoulder at 8:49 of the second period.

Moments after Allen stopped Adam Fantilli on a 3-on-1 rush, the Devils entered the zone 2-on-1 and Arseny Gritsyuk passed across to Mercer, who scored on a one-timer from the left circle at 11:09 during a power play.

Markstrom stopped Dmitri Voronkov on a partial breakaway midway through the third period after Voronkov he got around defenseman Dougie Hamilton for a clean look.

With Greaves pulled for the extra skater, Mercer scored into an empty net with 57 seconds remaining to make it 3-1.

Voronkov knocked in a loose puck with 21 seconds left to pull the Blue Jackets within 3-2.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.