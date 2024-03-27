Dry turfs, wet balls – hockey’s transition towards a perfect pitch

Hockey is bracing up for a big transition in the next few years as the International Hockey Federation (FIH) switches from watered synthetic turfs to environmentally sustainable dry pitches. To put the amount of water used during hockey matches in context, around 6,000 litres – around 60 people taking a shower – is sprayed on a synthetic turf for every match that reduces friction between the ball and surface, producing faster, free-flowing hockey. Hockey generic photo(Getty Images)

The amount of water consumed by a hockey turf significantly goes up when temperatures rise above 40 degrees Celsius, especially in water-stressed India. While new technologies adopted by turf manufacturers have drastically cut down water usage since the 1970s when hockey made the big shift from grass to synthetic turf, the amount of water used to lubricate a hockey field is still mind boggling. It also requires additional investments for an irrigation system and on power.

In 2018, FIH decided to make the sport more sustainable by moving towards dry turfs. The big challenge was to retain the same playing conditions.

“We have improved our use of water in the last 10 years. In 2016 we were typically using 18,000 litres of water every time we watered the field. By challenging the industry to innovate we have got that down to 6,000 litres but it’s still water consumption,” Alastair Cox, FIH’s Facilities and Quality Programme manager, said at a seminar on dry hockey turfs.

“FIH regulation at the moment says you have to water this surface to get the desired playing quality. That's where we need to change. There was a lot of research done last year and in May we published the innovation standards or characteristics we believe we need to be measuring to ensure the surfaces are as close as possible to a wet turf.”

These standards include measurements regarding speed, gripping, bounce accuracy, aerial balls, etc. compared to the watered surface. “A turf is a big investment and it should last 10-15 years. Also, plastic is under scrutiny because if you use it irresponsibly it can have an adverse environmental impact. So, surfaces have to be developed keeping the environment in mind,” he said.

FIH supplier GreenFields have made a dry turf called Pure EP, which was installed in June 2023 in Weesp, The Netherlands.

The first ‘dry hockey turf’ in the African continent was inaugurated at St. Andrews School in Bloemfontein, while another one has come up in Namibia.

The FIH Hockey5s World Cup recently was played on dry turf -- the first major tournament played on such a surface. It provided an opportunity to test such surfaces in warm climate and get feedback from players, coaches and officials. The wet sprinkler ball was also experimented. These balls with pores are soaked in water and the moment it is pushed, water comes out reducing friction.

"Experience shows that water provides fast, predictable and consistent playing conditions that allow players to perform to the best of their ability," says Cox.

It was observed that the type of footwear used on dry turfs (in dry conditions) have to be different from the shoes used on wet turfs. Players might need protective undergarments to avoid injuries when sliding on dry surfaces.

“We need to ensure new technology delivers acceptable playing conditions and a safe playing environment. Players equipment also needs to evolve. The stick manufacturers might use a coating to reduce friction,” says Cox.

FIH is looking at the LA 2028 Olympics to bring about the change depending on how fast the innovations can happen.

For the around 150 hockey turfs in India, this will be a welcome change, not only reducing use of water but making it cost effective.

“We already have states showing interest in the new technology. The first dry turf is expected to come up in Punjab. Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are also interested in putting up such turfs,” says Sanjay Minotra, Managing Director Syncotts International, an FIH Certified builder in India.

“It is not practically possible that everyday we are using so much water to wet a hockey turf. It increases in the hot Indian climate. The big factor is availability of water. Then, the cost of electricity and irrigation are very high. So, many of these current pitches are anyway used dry and players are playing on them,” he says.