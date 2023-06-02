Harmanpreet Singh powers India to 5-1 win over Belgium

After two successive losses in the FIH Pro League, the Indian men's hockey team returned to form with a 5-1 victory against reigning Olympic champions at the Lee Valley Stadium in London on Friday. Harmanpreet Singh

While India captain Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace (20th, 30th), Vivek Sagar Prasad (2nd), Amit Rohidas (29th) and Dilpreet Singh (60th) chipped in with a goal each that helped the team avenge the 1-2 loss last week at the same venue against Belgium. This was India’s first away win of the 2022-23 Pro League.

India got off to a strong start with a well-executed field goal as Gurjant Singh set it up for Vivek from the left flank. The penalty corner (PC) battery made no mistake when Harmanpreet picked up a good injection by Abhishek to find the bottom corner of the post.

Shortly from the right flank, Mandeep Singh did not take the shot but made a surprise pass to Amit Rohidas who made it 3-0 for India. India were not done as the skipper extended the scoreline to 4-0 via another PC. A good injection by Hardik Singh saw Rohidas lead the variation but his drag-flick was blocked. The rebound was picked up by Harmanpreet who broke no sweat in putting the ball past goalkeeper Loic van Doren.

Belgium finally found a breakthrough when William Ghislain scored in the 46th minute. India made it 5-1 when Dilpreet scored in the final minute.

India will next take Great Britain on Saturday.