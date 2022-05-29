India vs Malaysia Live Score Asia Cup Hockey 2022: IND aim to boost final hopes
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India will look to carry forward the winning momentum when they take on Malaysia in the Super 4 tie at the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday evening. Despite fielding a comparatively inexperienced squad, India finished the group stage at the second position of the Pool A table and then eked out a superb 2-1 win over Japan in their first Super 4 encounter. All eyes will be on Dipsan Tirkey, who is the leading goal scorer from the Indian camp. He has netted the ball five times in the four appearances he has so far made in the tournament. Pawan Rajbhar is second with four goals. Against India is a formidable Malaysian unit, who are yet to be defeated in the tournament. Catch the LIVE updates of the Asia Cup 2022 hockey match between India and Malaysia:
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 29, 2022 05:04 PM IST
India vs Malaysia LIVE updates: Pre-match rituals
The players and officials are walking out in the middle. We are getting ready with the pre-match rituals.
-
May 29, 2022 04:56 PM IST
India vs Malaysia LIVE score updates
The match between India and Malaysia will start shortly. Meanwhile, the Super 4 clash between South Korea and Japan ended with the former winning 3-1.
-
May 29, 2022 04:46 PM IST
India vs Malaysia LIVE updates: How important is a win
With one win already in the kitty, India would hope for a strong show against Malaysia, which is their second Super 4 encounter. The top two teams in Super 4 will advance to the finale, which is being contested by India, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia.
-
May 29, 2022 04:34 PM IST
India vs Malaysia LIVE updates: A look at India's form
If we look at India's run in the tournament, the team started on a slow note as a last minute equaliser held India to a 1-1 draw against arch rivals Pakistan. The performance then took a blow and after a lackluster effort against Japan, which saw India concede five and score just two.
With the odds against India, the Birendra Lakra-led unit advanced to the next round in the most dramatic manner. They defeated Indonesia 16-0 to progress ahead in the tournament and won their first Super 4 tie against Japan 2-1. Can India keep the winning momentum intact?
-
May 29, 2022 04:22 PM IST
India vs Malaysia hockey LIVE updates: A look at opponent's form
Malaysia have been in good form throughout the tournament and are yet to be beaten. During the group stage, the team won all the three matches, while they were held to a 2-2 draw by South Korea.
-
May 29, 2022 04:16 PM IST
India vs Malaysia hockey LIVE: What happened in IND's previous encounter?
After enduring a tough 2-5 loss against Japan earlier in the tournament, India defeated them 2-1 in their latest encounter, which was played on Saturday evening (May 28). Pawan Rajbhar and Manjeet had scored the goals for India.
-
May 29, 2022 04:09 PM IST
India vs Malaysia hockey LIVE updates: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Malaysia. The match will be played at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia and will start at 5:00 pm IST.
India vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: When and where to watch
Asia Cup hockey: India beat Japan 2-1 in first Super 4 league match
India vs Japan Highlights Asia Cup 2022: India beat Japan 2-1 in Super 4s match
- India vs Japan Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Live Score: Manjeet Singh and Pawan Rajbhar score for India as the side beats Japan 2-1 in the first match of Super 4s in Jakarta.
Confident India eye revenge against Japan in Super 4 match of Asia Cup Hockey
India thrash Indonesia 16-0: A look at Indian hockey team's five biggest wins
- India on Thursday entered knockout stage of Asia Cup with 16-0 win over Indonesia. India needed to win the Pool A contest by at least a 15-0 margin to qualify for the Super 4s with a better goal difference than Pakistan.
Asia Cup: India crush Indonesia 16-0 to book place in Super 4s
- Japan beat Pakistan to give India a chance of making the next round and Birendra Lakra-led team grabbed the opportunity with both hands.
India vs Indonesia Highlights Asia Cup: India enter Super 4s with resounding win
- India vs Indonesia Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: India enter the Super-4 stage with a massive 16-0 win over hosts Indonesia. Follow Highlights of the Asia Cup 2022 hockey match between India and Indonesia at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.
India vs Indonesia Live Streaming, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: When and where to watch
Asia Cup hockey: Japan crush India, qualify for Super 4s
- The Asian Games champions beat holders India 5-2 in the Pool A match in Jakarta
India vs Japan Highlights Asia Cup 2022: Japan beat India 5-2
India vs Japan Live Streaming, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: When and where to watch
Pakistan hold champions India 1-1 in Asia Cup opener
- India, fielding a young side, could not add to their early goal and Pakistan managed a last-gasp equaliser in the opening pool A game on Monday
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Highlights: Pakistan hold India to 1-1 draw
- India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: Abdul Rana scored with less than a minute left on the clock to cancel the advantage India got thanks to debutant Karti Selvam's early goal.
India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: When and where to watch
Amit Rohidas named captain for India's FIH Hockey Pro League last leg
- Amit Rohidas has been appointed captain and Harmanpreet Singh his deputy for India hockey team's tour of Belgium and Netherlands for the last leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League.