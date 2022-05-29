Home / Sports / Hockey / India vs Malaysia Live Score Asia Cup Hockey 2022: IND aim to boost final hopes
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India finished the group stage at the second position of the Pool A table and then eked out a superb 2-1 win over Japan in their first Super 4 encounter. 
India vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India take on Malaysia in a crucial encounter
India vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India take on Malaysia in a crucial encounter(Hockey India)
Updated on May 29, 2022 05:04 PM IST
HT Sports Desk
India vs Malaysia Live Score Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India will look to carry forward the winning momentum when they take on Malaysia in the Super 4 tie at the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday evening. Despite fielding a comparatively inexperienced squad, India finished the group stage at the second position of the Pool A table and then eked out a superb 2-1 win over Japan in their first Super 4 encounter. All eyes will be on Dipsan Tirkey, who is the leading goal scorer from the Indian camp. He has netted the ball five times in the four appearances he has so far made in the tournament. Pawan Rajbhar is second with four goals. Against India is a formidable Malaysian unit, who are yet to be defeated in the tournament. Catch the LIVE updates of the Asia Cup 2022 hockey match between India and Malaysia: 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 29, 2022 05:04 PM IST

    India vs Malaysia LIVE updates: Pre-match rituals

    The players and officials are walking out in the middle. We are getting ready with the pre-match rituals. 

  • May 29, 2022 04:56 PM IST

    India vs Malaysia LIVE score updates

    The match between India and Malaysia will start shortly. Meanwhile, the Super 4 clash between South Korea and Japan ended with the former winning 3-1.

  • May 29, 2022 04:46 PM IST

    India vs Malaysia LIVE updates: How important is a win

    With one win already in the kitty, India would hope for a strong show against Malaysia, which is their second Super 4 encounter. The top two teams in Super 4 will advance to the finale, which is being contested by India, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia.

  • May 29, 2022 04:34 PM IST

    India vs Malaysia LIVE updates: A look at India's form

    If we look at India's run in the tournament, the team started on a slow note as a last minute equaliser held India to a 1-1 draw against arch rivals Pakistan. The performance then took a blow and after a lackluster effort against Japan, which saw India concede five and score just two. 

    With the odds against India, the Birendra Lakra-led unit advanced to the next round in the most dramatic manner. They defeated Indonesia 16-0 to progress ahead in the tournament and won their first Super 4 tie against Japan 2-1. Can India keep the winning momentum intact?

  • May 29, 2022 04:22 PM IST

    India vs Malaysia hockey LIVE updates: A look at opponent's form

    Malaysia have been in good form throughout the tournament and are yet to be beaten. During the group stage, the team won all the three matches, while they were held to a 2-2 draw by South Korea.

  • May 29, 2022 04:16 PM IST

    India vs Malaysia hockey LIVE: What happened in IND's previous encounter?

    After enduring a tough 2-5 loss against Japan earlier in the tournament, India defeated them 2-1 in their latest encounter, which was played on Saturday evening (May 28). Pawan Rajbhar and Manjeet had scored the goals for India.

  • May 29, 2022 04:09 PM IST

    India vs Malaysia hockey LIVE updates: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Malaysia. The match will be played at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia and will start at 5:00 pm IST.

India vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: When and where to watch

India vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Asia Cup Men’s Hockey Match 2022 Super 4: The Birendra Lakra-led unit notched their second victory of the Asia Cup 2022 campaign, defeating Japan 2-1 in their first Super 4 clash on Saturday.
India vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India take on Malaysia in a crucial encounter(Hockey India)
India vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India take on Malaysia in a crucial encounter(Hockey India)
Published on May 29, 2022 11:12 AM IST
HT Sports Desk
hockey

Asia Cup hockey: India beat Japan 2-1 in first Super 4 league match

The defending champions, who lost 2-5 against Japan in the pool stage, scored two eye-catching field goals through Manjeet (8th minute) and Pawan Rajbhar (35th) to register a narrow win.
Indian men's hockey team against Japan(Hockey India)
Indian men's hockey team against Japan(Hockey India)
Published on May 28, 2022 07:01 PM IST
PTI | , Jakarta
hockey

India vs Japan Highlights Asia Cup 2022: India beat Japan 2-1 in Super 4s match

  • India vs Japan Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Live Score: Manjeet Singh and Pawan Rajbhar score for India as the side beats Japan 2-1 in the first match of Super 4s in Jakarta.
India vs Japan Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Live Score: Manjeet scores brilliant goal; IND 1-1 JPN at half-time(Twitter/HockeyIndia)
India vs Japan Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Live Score: Manjeet scores brilliant goal; IND 1-1 JPN at half-time(Twitter/HockeyIndia)
Updated on May 28, 2022 06:40 PM IST
HT Sports Desk
hockey

Confident India eye revenge against Japan in Super 4 match of Asia Cup Hockey

Despite facing a below-par Indonesia in their final group league game, the young side coached by Sardar Singh must be lauded for being able to score a whopping 16 goals in just an hour.
India will face Japan in their first Super 4s match(Hockey India/Twitter)
India will face Japan in their first Super 4s match(Hockey India/Twitter)
Published on May 27, 2022 10:46 AM IST
PTI
hockey

India thrash Indonesia 16-0: A look at Indian hockey team's five biggest wins 

  • India on Thursday entered knockout stage of Asia Cup with 16-0 win over Indonesia. India needed to win the Pool A contest by at least a 15-0 margin to qualify for the Super 4s with a better goal difference than Pakistan.
Indian men's hockey team in action(Hockey India)
Indian men's hockey team in action(Hockey India)
Published on May 26, 2022 08:21 PM IST
Copy Link
hockey

Asia Cup: India crush Indonesia 16-0 to book place in Super 4s

  • Japan beat Pakistan to give India a chance of making the next round and Birendra Lakra-led team grabbed the opportunity with both hands.
Still from India vs Indonesia Asia Cup match.(Hockey India)
Still from India vs Indonesia Asia Cup match.(Hockey India)
Updated on May 26, 2022 10:02 PM IST
Sandip Sikdar, New Delhi
hockey

India vs Indonesia Highlights Asia Cup: India enter Super 4s with resounding win

  • India vs Indonesia Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: India enter the Super-4 stage with a massive 16-0 win over hosts Indonesia. Follow Highlights of the Asia Cup 2022 hockey match between India and Indonesia at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.
India vs Indonesia Live Score Asia Cup 2022: India eye big win against hosts(Hockey India)
India vs Indonesia Live Score Asia Cup 2022: India eye big win against hosts(Hockey India)
Updated on May 26, 2022 07:30 PM IST
HT Sports Desk, New Delhi
hockey

India vs Indonesia Live Streaming, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: When and where to watch

India vs Indonesia Live Streaming, Asia Cup Men's Hockey Match 2022: A big win is not enough to guarantee India a place in the next round. In fact their progress in the league will depend on the outcome of the match between Japan and Pakistan, which will be played later in the afternoon. 
India vs Indonesia Live Streaming, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India lost 2-5 against Japan(Hockey India)
India vs Indonesia Live Streaming, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India lost 2-5 against Japan(Hockey India)
Updated on May 26, 2022 12:08 PM IST
HT Sports Desk
hockey

Asia Cup hockey: Japan crush India, qualify for Super 4s

  • The Asian Games champions beat holders India 5-2 in the Pool A match in Jakarta
Japan beat India 5-2 in the Pool A match in Jakarta(Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia)
Japan beat India 5-2 in the Pool A match in Jakarta(Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia)
Published on May 24, 2022 11:42 PM IST
HT Correspondent, New Delhi
hockey

India vs Japan Highlights Asia Cup 2022: Japan beat India 5-2

India vs Japan Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Highlights: India's run in the tournament will depend on the clash between Japan and Pakistan, which is scheduled to be played on Thursday. Catch the Highlights of Asia Cup 2022, IND vs JPN:
India vs Japan Highlights Asia Cup 2022: Japan defeat India 5-2(Hockey India)
India vs Japan Highlights Asia Cup 2022: Japan defeat India 5-2(Hockey India)
Updated on May 24, 2022 07:05 PM IST
HT Sports Desk
hockey

India vs Japan Live Streaming, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: When and where to watch

India vs Japan Live Streaming, Asia Cup Men’s Hockey Match 2022: India head into the contest after sharing spoils with Pakistan, Japan, on the other hand, enter the match on the back of a resounding 9-0 win over hosts Indonesia. 
India vs Japan Live Streaming, Asia Cup Men’s Hockey Match 2022: The Indian hockey team(Twitter/TheHockeyIndia)
India vs Japan Live Streaming, Asia Cup Men’s Hockey Match 2022: The Indian hockey team(Twitter/TheHockeyIndia)
Published on May 24, 2022 12:10 PM IST
HT Sports Desk
hockey

Pakistan hold champions India 1-1 in Asia Cup opener

  • India, fielding a young side, could not add to their early goal and Pakistan managed a last-gasp equaliser in the opening pool A game on Monday
Birender Lakra was captain of the Indian team(Getty Images)
Birender Lakra was captain of the Indian team(Getty Images)
Updated on May 23, 2022 07:12 PM IST
HT Correspondent
hockey

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Highlights: Pakistan hold India to 1-1 draw

  • India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: Abdul Rana scored with less than a minute left on the clock to cancel the advantage India got thanks to debutant Karti Selvam's early goal. 
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Live.(Hockey India)
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Live.(Hockey India)
Updated on May 23, 2022 06:53 PM IST
HT Sports Desk
hockey

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: When and where to watch

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup Men’s Hockey Match 2022: Both India and Pakistan have won the prestigious tournament three times each.
India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup Men’s Hockey Match 2022: The Indian hockey team(Twitter/TheHockeyIndia)
India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup Men’s Hockey Match 2022: The Indian hockey team(Twitter/TheHockeyIndia)
Published on May 23, 2022 12:06 PM IST
Copy Link
hockey

Amit Rohidas named captain for India's FIH Hockey Pro League last leg

  • Amit Rohidas has been appointed captain and Harmanpreet Singh his deputy for India hockey team's tour of Belgium and Netherlands for the last leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League.
The Indian men's hockey team squad.&nbsp;(Hockey India)
The Indian men's hockey team squad. (Hockey India)
Published on May 19, 2022 03:07 PM IST
HT Sports Desk, New Delhi
