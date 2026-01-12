Jets outlast Devils for back-to-back wins after

The Winnipeg Jets won their second straight game Sunday afternoon, edging the visiting New Jersey Devils 4-3 after snapping an 11-game slide in their previous outing.

Alex Iafallo, Jonathan Toews, Gabriel Vilardi and Tanner Pearson scored for Winnipeg. Josh Morrissey and Cole Perfetti each had two assists, while Connor Hellebuyck made 24 stops in net for the Jets.

Cody Glass got a pair of goals from New Jersey, while Nico Hischier also tallied. Jack and Luke Hughes each had two assists. Devils netminder Jake Allen made 18 saves.

The Jets scored the eventual game-winner at 6:17 of the third period when Morrissey floated a puck to the front of the net and Pearson fired it in for the 4-3 advantage.

Iafallo opened the scoring for the Jets with 1:10 left in the first period as the puck trickled over the goal line after a series of attempts from the slot.

The game was tied with 33 seconds left in the period when Hischier finished off a loose puck in the crease following an offensive-zone faceoff.

The Devils took a 2-1 lead 1:05 into the second period as Glass drove the net and converted a pass from Luke Hughes.

Winnipeg nearly tied it on a Perfetti breakaway that rang off the crossbar, but the rebound bounced into the crease and was knocked in by Toews to tie it 1:31 after the Devils took the lead.

Only 52 seconds after that, Jonas Siegenthaler appeared to score into an open net, but the goal was waved off for goaltender interference by New Jersey's Paul Cotter.

New Jersey regained the lead at the 8:08 mark of the second when a long rebound off Jack Hughes' shot found Glass, who buried his second of the game to make it 3-2.

With 2:03 left in the middle frame, Perfetti rang a backhand off the post causing the puck to skip into the crease, where Vilardi put it home to tie the game 3-3.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.