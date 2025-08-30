Pakistan will play Junior World Cup in India: Hockey India

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh on Friday said that Pakistan will travel to India for the Junior World Cup that will be held in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10. Representational image. (AFP)

“Pakistan hockey team is coming for the Junior World Cup. They confirmed it to me last night,” Singh said here.

Pakistan’s senior team did not travel to Rajgir for the ongoing Asia Cup. Though they did not give an official statement, people aware of the matter in the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had said it was due to “security concerns”.

Last week, Government of India came out with a new policy, severing all bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan while adding that India will continue to compete against Pakistan in multilateral international events.

Relations between the two countries deteriorated following a four-day military conflict in May. The conflict was triggered by the April 22 terror attack in which 26 civilians died in Kashmir.

“We have almost completed our preparations for the Junior World Cup. It is in the final stages. We have received the long list (of players) of 23 countries from 24 (participating) nations. Only one has not come in yet which is Pakistan. They will send it in the near future,” said Singh, who is also the vice-president of the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF).

“While Chennai is ready, a new turf is being laid in Madurai. There is some work going on and it should be ready within a month.”

Pakistan in Pro League

On Thursday, the international hockey federation (FIH) confirmed that Pakistan had accepted their invitation to participate in the FIH Pro League, an elite nine-team, season long competition. This means India could also play Pakistan in two of those games, the venue of which is yet to be announced.

Asked whether India will play Pakistan in the Pro League, Singh said, “If there is a match against Pakistan in the Pro League, why will they not play? We will abide by the Olympic Charter. Whatever the Charter says, we will fully follow it whether it is Pro League or Junior World Cup or any other tournament.”