Relaunched HIL and bonding with the best

Skipper Sumit Walmiki and Australian Tim Brand walked to the dugout, shared a laugh and high-fived after Hyderabad Toofans’ practice. Nearby, an awe-struck Amandeep Lakra was listening with rapt attention to Gonzalo Peillat as Germany’s drag-flick legend gave the Indian youngster tips to take penalty corners (PC). Maninder Singh, Victor Wegnez and Vivek Sagar Prasad.

The scenes were reminiscent of the Hockey India League (HIL) that folded due to financial issues after five seasons in 2017. Then too, Indian players played alongside the finest in the world, sharing the dressing room with legends like Moritz Furste, Jamie Dwyer and Mark Knowles.

While the eight-team league has retained its cosmopolitan nature in its revamped avatar, there are marked changes too that are noticeable for someone who has witnessed both versions.

Even though Sumit isn’t fluent in English, the two-time Olympic medallist doesn’t hesitate to interact with overseas players, something that wasn’t the case earlier. German legend Furste said that it took them weeks to even have a basic conversation with some Indians “because they were shy”.

“Things have changed a lot. Earlier, we were timid. Now, we seniors encourage the juniors to talk to overseas players. If there is any need of translation, those who can communicate in English, translate,” says Sumit, who had played three seasons in HIL earlier.

“I also don’t know English much, but I explain to foreigners in whatever broken English I know. Most importantly, hockey language is the same, right? They understand everything. If there is any team activity, we encourage the juniors to talk. It boosts their confidence.”

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Surender Kumar, who plays for UP Rudras, concurs. “It has changed a lot. When we used to play earlier, Indians used to be quiet. It was a matter of confidence and not knowing English too,” said the defender.

The change in attitude largely has to do with the rise of India’s stature in global hockey. With two successive Olympic bronze medals – the only team to medal in the last two Games – the fear of playing with or against foreigners, or the anxiety of not being able to deliver to the highest level, has vanished.

India exemplified that at the Olympics with skipper Harmanpreet Singh emerging the top-scorer of the Games with 10 goals. In the feisty quarter-final against Great Britain, a traditional rival, India gave it back to the Brits verbally and physically to win, despite being a man down.

The HIL auction was perhaps the best example of the change. In the earlier HIL, the highest bids were always for foreign internationals. This time around, eight of the top 10 buys were Indians.

“There has been a lot of improvement. Our confidence has increased exponentially because we won back-to-back Olympic hockey medals,” adds Surender. “Now, we discuss the game, what kind of practice they do, how long their sessions are. They are interested in knowing about us too.”

Visit the players’ village and one can see Indian and overseas players hanging out together. While some Indians took overseas hockey stars to places of worship, others play cricket with them during their off time; some ventured out to local tea shops for chai sessions.

“For the last 4-5 years, the Indian team has grown in stature. Now, there’s no fear. We’re both mentally and physically strong. Also, our English-speaking skills have improved with time. We try to understand their culture while they try to comprehend ours,” says Paris Olympics bronze medallist Jarmanpreet Singh, who is playing for Delhi SG pipers.

Arjun Lalage is perhaps the best example of a youngster who is not afraid to reach out to foreign teammates like Tomas Domene, Delhi SG Pipers skipper Jake Whetton or Gareth Furlong. Despite being only one international match old, the 21-year-old is making the most of the opportunity.

“It was my dream to play in HIL since childhood. I used to watch the tournament when I was a kid. I never thought I would be playing HIL one day with the best in the world. Now that I have got a chance, I am getting to know them as much as I can, trying to learn from them. I am very comfortable in spending time with them,” says the striker.

“I have learnt from their mindset, which is very strong. Whatever happens in a match, their thought process remains the same. They don’t take tension, which is not the case with us. In India, we get nervous when we lose, at least at the level where I have played. This exposure and experience will increase my confidence.”

Tamil Nadu Dragons skipper Amit Rohidas has taken the conversations even further by teaching his foreign teammates Hindi as well as Odia. “We understand their language, but I have to teach them basics of our languages. If they don’t understand, it will be difficult for them as they are staying with us for one-and-a-half-months. But they are learning quickly,” laughs the first rusher.